Tributes paid to Omagh quad bike accident victim David Ballantine (35)

Tributes have been paid to an Omagh man who died as a result of a quad bike accident on Sunday.

The man was named locally as 35-year-old David Ballantine and it is understood his vehicle had collided with a bridge near his family farm on the Gorticashel Road around 7.45pm.

He was taken from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A funeral notice described him as the dearly beloved husband of Diane and family, as well as the devoted son of Willie and Betty.

Funeral details have yet to be announced and the house is strictly private, with any donations if desired to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Local councillor Bert Wilson said he knew the family and that the accident had occurred at a bridge on a twisted section of the road.

“I know he would have helped his father quite a bit on the farm and had worked as a plasterer as well," he said.

“He will be badly missed and he would have been a great help to his parents around the farm, so it really is a disaster for them.

“A lot of the family would live in that area and it’s a very close knit community. It’s very difficult news to get as he really was just in the prime of life.”

Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone Orfhlaith Begley said the local community had been shocked by the sudden loss.

“The local community is in shock following the death of a 35-year-old man in a collision involving a quad bike on the Gorticashel Road in Omagh," she said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life at this sad and tragic time.”

A statement from Greencastle GAA Club on social media said that members “would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of David Ballantine on his tragic passing. Our thoughts are with you all at this very difficult time. May he rest in perfect peace.”

The PSNI said on Monday that enquiries are ongoing and have appealed to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1776 for August 2.

