House prices could reach “Celtic Tiger levels”, two leading property experts have warned, as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night promised more building and admitted home ownership is “out of reach for far too many”. In part two of Paul Kimmage's interview with Jim Bolger, Kimmage examines how the Wexford man came from nowhere — a blow-in — to become one of the most successful and most respected trainers in the long and storied history of racing
Warning comes as Varadkar concedes home ownership is ‘out of reach for too many’ and planners ‘down tools’ as court blocks projects
State will seek 'tens of millions' from companies in its own redress, in an attempt to claw back some of the €1.5bn (and counting) cost of redress scheme
Flatley has said he owes his life to an eagle-eyed MTV viewer who helped spot the first signs of a malignant skin cancer.
"I prefer my Islamic name and I’m thinking I’ll make the legal name change by deed poll soon. But the music business folks are nervous in case people won’t know it’s me on the adverts – they’d rather I stuck with Sinéad. But something tells me they needn’t be worrying."
The University of Limerick was grilled by PAC over why it didn’t follow procedure before signing off on city property deal
‘Sunday Independent’ deputy editor Jody Corcoran, a young reporter in 1996, recalls the week Veronica Guerin was killed — and reflects on the energy and intensity of the newsroom in that period
The ‘fast track’ planning system for housing is in crisis with “an immediate and lengthy timing risk” to plans for more than 60,000 housing units – a massive blow to the hopes of prospective first time buyers.
Two high-flying Irish brands have made an international breakthrough by securing distribution deals giving them access to over 13,500 Spar International stores worldwide.
A police investigation has been launched after a two-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after ingesting a large amount of cannabis.
