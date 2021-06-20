Big money and nice cars were the hallmark of the Celtic Tiger

House prices could reach "Celtic Tiger levels", two leading property experts have warned, as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night promised more building and admitted home ownership is "out of reach for far too many".

Return of Celtic Tiger house prices a real threat, experts fear

Warning comes as Varadkar concedes home ownership is ‘out of reach for too many’ and planners ‘down tools’ as court blocks projects

Big Read: Housing Minister O’Brien on redress from companies and how the state is now investigating mica and pyrite in six counties

State will seek 'tens of millions' from companies in its own redress, in an attempt to claw back some of the €1.5bn (and counting) cost of redress scheme

‘I had never even noticed it’ – Michael Flatley reveals malignant skin cancer was spotted by MTV viewer

Flatley has said he owes his life to an eagle-eyed MTV viewer who helped spot the first signs of a malignant skin cancer.

New Sinéad O’Connor column

"I prefer my Islamic name and I’m thinking I’ll make the legal name change by deed poll soon. But the music business folks are nervous in case people won’t know it’s me on the adverts – they’d rather I stuck with Sinéad. But something tells me they needn’t be worrying."

‘Bulldozed through’: the €8m deal on Dunnes site struck in surprise U-turn

The University of Limerick was grilled by PAC over why it didn’t follow procedure before signing off on city property deal

Shock and silence: The day Veronica Guerin was shot dead

‘Sunday Independent’ deputy editor Jody Corcoran, a young reporter in 1996, recalls the week Veronica Guerin was killed — and reflects on the energy and intensity of the newsroom in that period

60,000 houses face legal hold-ups

The ‘fast track’ planning system for housing is in crisis with “an immediate and lengthy timing risk” to plans for more than 60,000 housing units – a massive blow to the hopes of prospective first time buyers.

Two new Irish health-food brands about to go global

Two high-flying Irish brands have made an international breakthrough by securing distribution deals giving them access to over 13,500 Spar International stores worldwide.

Two-year-old child hospitalised after ingesting cannabis

A police investigation has been launched after a two-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after ingesting a large amount of cannabis.

Paul Kimmage meets Jim Bolger part two: From blow-in to one of the most successful trainers in racing history

Jim Bolger came from nowhere — a blow-in — to become one of the most successful and most respected trainers in the long and storied history of racing