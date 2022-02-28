Today's news headlines: Ukraine fighters repel Russians from Kharkiv; ‘I’m not afraid – I fear being thought a coward more than I fear death’

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning

Ukraine fighters repel Russians from Kharkiv as Vladimir Putin puts nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in furious response to Western pressure over invasion

Vladimir Putin yesterday put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine.

‘I’m not afraid – I fear being thought a coward more than I fear death’

As I queued to receive my uniform and rifle, fighting the urge to be sick, I contemplated how quickly life can change.

Desertions, looting and broken supply lines – how Russian advance has faltered

On the fourth day of Vladimir Putin’s deranged war with Ukraine, the Russian president’s plans appeared to be going awry. His troops were deserting and others were being forced to scavenge for food, looting supermarkets while armoured vehicles were being abandoned at roadsides, out of fuel.

New laws to protect integrity of elections here amid fears of foreign interference

The Government is introducing new laws to protect the integrity of Ireland’s elections in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is bringing a memo to Cabinet tomorrow outlining new measures aimed at protecting Irish elections from foreign interference.

Irish Government ‘should have acted quicker’ to waive visa requirements

An Irishman travelling across Ukraine with his family has said the Irish Government should have acted quicker to waive visas to allow Ukrainian people to flee to Ireland.

Violet-Anne Wynne’s claims she wasn’t let choose her own staff ‘raise questions for Sinn Féin in power’, says Fine Gael TD

Sinn Féin’s treatment of a TD who quit alleging “psychological warfare” against her raises serious questions about whether that party in government would allow their ministers choose their own staff, according to a Fine Gael TD.

Dire warning on climate: mass migration and land loss if no action taken

Land loss, species extinction and permanent migration of millions of people will all accelerate if the world fails to take steps to protect against the effects of climate change, a major new report will warn.

The Indo Daily: Through the keyhole – our obsession with home improvement TV shows

Families face €780 hike in household shopping bill as grocery staple prices set to soar

Irish shoppers face paying almost €3 more a day for food and drink over the next year as inflation hits the price of dairy, meat, bread, cereals, coffee and alcohol.

Laws to regulate fertility clinics and surrogacy will widen access

Legislation published today will regulate fertility clinics and domestic altruistic surrogacy here for the first time. Fertility clinics have been in Ireland for decades but have not been regulated.

Winter flu on the rise as face mask rule ends today

Winter flu is on the increase again and could pose a higher risk as the compulsory wearing of face masks to protect from Covid-19 ends in schools, shops and public transport today.

Shortage of criminal barristers leading to delays in start of trials

A shortage of senior criminal barristers is leading to delays in serious trials going ahead. Concerns have been expressed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that just under a third of cases are being “impeded” owing to counsel being unavailable, the Irish Independent has learned.



