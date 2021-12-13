Today's news headlines: Paschal Donohoe wants grand coalition re-elected; 'unbelievably selfish' man receives Covid vaccine 10 times in one day

Paschal Donohoe: We’ll ask voters to re-elect Grand Coalition

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted the country’s first ‘Grand Coalition’ government will go into the next election seeking a second term in office.

Schools set to receive extra funding of €62m for Hepa filters

Schools are to get extra money to fund the purchase or rental of Hepa filters to help combat Covid in the classroom.

‘It is not the kind of career you do for the pay cheque, but you have huge job satisfaction’

‘The hours are long and unsocial, and it can be stressful, but I 100pc love my job. I wouldn’t change what I do for anything in the world,” says Keith Butler. Keith is an advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service.

Booster jabs in the afternoon give more antibodies

Booking a Covid booster jab in the afternoon could provide a higher number of antibodies, a study suggests, although researchers insist receiving a vaccination at any hour remains the best method of protection against infection.

The Indo Daily: Vaccines for Kids – what parents should know

‘We were a team, the most formidable mother and son team in the world’ – Marty Morrissey’s heartfelt tribute at mum’s funeral

Heartbroken RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey has told mourners at his beloved mother Peggy’s funeral that he feels blessed to have had "the greatest Irish mother in the history of motherhood".

‘Unbelievably selfish’ man receives Covid vaccine 10 times in one day

A man who received the Covid-19 vaccine 10 times in one day after allegedly being paid to receive the jabs by nine other people has been branded “unbelievably selfish” by a medic.

Pub owner sends ‘creepy’ text to female customer using Covid-19 track and trace details

A pub landlord used a customer’s phone number which she supplied for Covid-19 track and trace purposes to send her a “creepy” message telling her she has a “super pretty face”.

Lower earners pay over 40pc of their incomes in rent

Nearly 10pc of renters, many of whom are on subsidised rates, are forking out more than 40pc of their disposable income on their accommodation costs.