Today's news headlines: Paschal Donohoe wants grand coalition re-elected; 'unbelievably selfish' man receives Covid vaccine 10 times in one day

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted the country’s first ‘Grand Coalition’ government will go into the next election seeking a second term in office.
Schools are to get extra money to fund the purchase or rental of Hepa filters to help combat Covid in the classroom.
‘The hours are long and unsocial, and it can be stressful, but I 100pc love my job. I wouldn’t change what I do for anything in the world,” says Keith Butler. Keith is an advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service.
Booking a Covid booster jab in the afternoon could provide a higher number of antibodies, a study suggests, although researchers insist receiving a vaccination at any hour remains the best method of protection against infection.
Heartbroken RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey has told mourners at his beloved mother Peggy’s funeral that he feels blessed to have had "the greatest Irish mother in the history of motherhood".
A man who received the Covid-19 vaccine 10 times in one day after allegedly being paid to receive the jabs by nine other people has been branded “unbelievably selfish” by a medic.
A pub landlord used a customer’s phone number which she supplied for Covid-19 track and trace purposes to send her a “creepy” message telling her she has a “super pretty face”.
Nearly 10pc of renters, many of whom are on subsidised rates, are forking out more than 40pc of their disposable income on their accommodation costs.