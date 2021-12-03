Today's news headlines: Nphet wants new restrictions on home visits and hospitality; McCabe family’s anger at GRA ‘leak’ to member of Sinn Féin

Christmas squeeze on home visits and hospitality as Nphet wants return of restrictions

Having already called on parents to rein in their children’s activities, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) now wants adults to do likewise.

Sinn Féin TDs broke the rules by using pre-paid Oireachtas envelopes to fundraise for the party

Two Sinn Féin TDs have been using taxpayer funded, pre-paid Oireachtas envelopes to fundraise for their party.

The Indo Daily: Ah here, Ref! Pushy Parents and Sideline Spats

Survey finds people in Ireland get ‘drunk’ 20 times a year on average

A major drug and alcohol survey has found that the average person living in Ireland gets drunk 20 times a year and a quarter regret doing so afterwards.

Green Party backs Fianna Fáil declaring itself a ‘charity’ to run €600,000 super draw

The Green Party has robustly backed Fianna Fáil declaring itself a ‘charity’ to run a lucrative €600,000 raffle with a license reserved for charities.

Children might face jab delays as older age groups in need of third dose to be prioritised

Primary school children may be told they will have to wait for their Covid-19 vaccine later this month as priority is given to older age groups in need of booster shots.

Foot Locker must pay €1m in rent despite pandemic closure

The High Court has rejected a claim by the operator of a footwear and clothing store in Dublin’s Grafton Street that its lease was partially frustrated as a result of having to close due to the pandemic lockdowns.

McCabe family furious at GRA ‘leak’ to member of Sinn Féin

The family of IRA murder victim Detective Garda Jerry McCabe have been angered by claims senior members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) asked Sinn Féin to highlight their grievances in the Dáil.

Tuskar’s Alan Hynes was ‘most dishonest director’, court hears

Liquidator Myles Kirby wants the maximum disqualification from directorships for Tuskar Group’s Alan Hynes because he was “the most dishonest director” he ever came across, the High Court heard.

€150m power plant planned for Dublin as demand soars

Kilshane Energy – a company fronted by Northern Ireland businessman Stuart Draffin – has confirmed plans for a €150m gas-fired power plant near Dublin Airport as Ireland grapples to meet surging energy demand.

Some firms committing ‘robbery’ by claiming wage subsidies they don’t deserve, says Revenue chair

Some employers have engaged in “essentially robbery” by claiming wage supports they were not entitled to during the pandemic, the Revenue chairman has told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).