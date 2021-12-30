Today's news headlines: Jobseekers’ benefit will be linked to previous pay under welfare reforms; Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launch appeal after sex abuse verdict

Jobseekers’ benefit will be linked to previous pay

Jobseeker payments will be linked to earnings before you lost your job under major reforms of the welfare system being developed by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

‘Consider yourself potentially infectious’ warns Dr Tony Holohan amid highest level of cases yet

Everybody should consider themselves to be potentially infectious with Covid-19 due to the spiralling numbers, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launch appeal after sex abuse verdict

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family said they have commenced the appeal process after the British socialite was convicted of luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest.

EXCLUSIVE: ' PUP has proved it is possible to link welfare payments to people’s income' - Minister Heathe r Humphreys

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Ms Humphreys said the new system will be based on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), which provides supports to people based on their earnings before Covid restrictions forced them out of work.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Unsolved - The mysterious disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard

Midnight tweet quoted as apology for DFA champagne party

A midnight tweet addressed to a single social media user by the former chief of the Department of Foreign Affairs has been described as a “public apology” by officials.

Mandatory six months’ jail for attacks on gardaí or paramedics in new law

A mandatory six-month prison sentence will be handed down to anyone who attacks a garda, paramedic or firefighter under new legislation being proposed by a government TD.

Record year for drug seizures in Irish jails as addiction and mental illness take their toll

This has been a record year for drug seizures in Irish prisons, with the final figure expected to be more than double that of 2016.

George Nkencho family to mark first anniversary of death with vigil outside Dublin garda station

The family of George Nkencho, who was shot dead after a confrontation with armed gardaí outside his west Dublin home, will mark the first anniversary of his death with a vigil at Blanchardstown garda station today.