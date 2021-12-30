Today's news headlines: Jobseekers’ benefit will be linked to previous pay under welfare reforms; Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launch appeal after sex abuse verdict

Jobseeker payments will be linked to earnings before you lost your job under major reforms of the welfare system being developed by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.
Everybody should consider themselves to be potentially infectious with Covid-19 due to the spiralling numbers, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s family said they have commenced the appeal process after the British socialite was convicted of luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest.
In an interview with the Irish Independent, Ms Humphreys said the new system will be based on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), which provides supports to people based on their earnings before Covid restrictions forced them out of work.
A midnight tweet addressed to a single social media user by the former chief of the Department of Foreign Affairs has been described as a “public apology” by officials.
A mandatory six-month prison sentence will be handed down to anyone who attacks a garda, paramedic or firefighter under new legislation being proposed by a government TD.
This has been a record year for drug seizures in Irish prisons, with the final figure expected to be more than double that of 2016.
The family of George Nkencho, who was shot dead after a confrontation with armed gardaí outside his west Dublin home, will mark the first anniversary of his death with a vigil at Blanchardstown garda station today.