Today's news headlines: Government considers tax cuts amid soaring cost of living; new CCTV footage emerges in search for missing Bernadette Connolly

Jade Connolly who is appealing for information to help locate her missing mother Bernadette Connolly Photo: Gerry Mooney

Cost of living: Healthcare and motor tax cuts on table

A range of measures aimed at reducing the cost of energy, healthcare and education are being considered as part of the Government’s plan to address the rising cost of living. The three government leaders have asked ministers to draft policy proposals aimed at easing the financial burden sparked by record rates of inflation.

New CCTV footage emerges in search for missing Dublin mother Bernadette Connolly

New CCTV images have emerged showing missing Dublin mother Bernadette Connolly on a north Dublin beach eight minutes after she is believed to have taken a photograph of the local scenery with her mobile phone.

RTÉ opens door to O’Rourke, but Coalition silent on Golfgate politicians

RTÉ has left the door open to a return for broadcaster Sean O’Rourke as the Coalition remains silent on the future of politicians linked to the Golfgate controversy.

Kerry CAMHS scandal: ‘The voices of children are ignored by the people who should be listening’

A Kerry teen has claimed his voice was ignored for almost four years as he repeatedly objected to the level of medication he was prescribed as part of the south Kerry mental health scandal.

Concerns over ‘financial abuse’ raised as a fifth of young women don’t have control over their money

Concerns have been raised that young women could be vulnerable to financial abuse from violent partners after it emerged that more than a fifth of women aged 18-34 do not have control over their money.

The Indo Daily: Aimee Foley tells of sexual abuse by her father - "to hear he was only going to get five years just broke my already broken heart that little bit more"

Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘damaging’ Paul Givan resignation

Taiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply concerned” about the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan, saying it is “a very damaging move”.

Over 65,400 children got Covid last month as the Omicron surge hit primary schools

More than 65,400 children aged 12 and under caught Covid-19 last month, confirming the huge toll Omicron has taken on primary school pupils and younger age groups. Figures for last week show 18,308 cases in five- to 12-year-olds were recorded, up from 11,051 the previous week.

Derelict pubs will be turned into new housing

Derelict shops, pubs, restaurants and offices in town centres will be converted into homes and prioritised for social housing for older or disabled people and smaller families under a new government push to boost rural centres.

US claims Russia created video of fake bomb attack by Ukraine forces

The US said last night it had intelligence that Russia was planning to release faked footage of an attack by Ukrainian forces on Russian speakers as a pretext to launch an invasion.



