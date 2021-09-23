Today's news headlines: Fears new Covid advice for schools will see cases rise; burglary gangs scour RIP.ie to target homes of deceased

Primary schoolchildren and those in childcare will no longer have to stay at home if they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19. However, experts have warned this could lead to an increase in the spread of the virus.
Thousands of third-level students are sleeping on couches, paying market rates for hotel rooms or deferring their entry to university due to a severe shortage of student accommodation.
Burglars are scouring the RIP.ie website to target dead people’s homes that have been left unoccupied while grieving families attend funerals.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is still battling to ensure funding for free contraceptive distribution to women is made available in the Budget.
Shane Lowry insists he will happily park all thoughts of personal glory this week and walk away without a point so long as Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Micheál Martin is to call on the UN Security Council to agree to a resolution that links climate change with global security amid resistance from China, Russia and India.
Twenty-one years since Lidl first arrived in Ireland, its middle aisle– where it sells everything from children’s games and gardening products to power tools and clothing – has become almost as famous as the shop itself.
A fund of €10m announced last February to tackle the mental health impacts of Covid-19 is still unspent, it has emerged.
Seven people were rushed to hospital, some with suspected stab wounds, after a violent clash at a graveyard in the town yesterday afternoon.