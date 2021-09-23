Today's news headlines: Fears new Covid advice for schools will see cases rise; burglary gangs scour RIP.ie to target homes of deceased

Fears new Covid advice for schools will see cases rise

Primary schoolchildren and those in childcare will no longer have to stay at home if they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19. However, experts have warned this could lead to an increase in the spread of the virus.

Student housing crisis is ‘worse than ever’ as thousands cannot find rooms

Thousands of third-level students are sleeping on couches, paying market rates for hotel rooms or deferring their entry to university due to a severe shortage of student accommodation.

Burglary gangs scour RIP.ie site to target homes of deceased

Burglars are scouring the RIP.ie website to target dead people’s homes that have been left unoccupied while grieving families attend funerals.

Stephen Donnelly battling for non-Covid spending on health

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is still battling to ensure funding for free contraceptive distribution to women is made available in the Budget.

Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry is ready to take one for Team Europe

Shane Lowry insists he will happily park all thoughts of personal glory this week and walk away without a point so long as Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Martin wants UN Security Council to link climate change with global security



Micheál Martin is to call on the UN Security Council to agree to a resolution that links climate change with global security amid resistance from China, Russia and India.

‘People go around with Lidl T-shirts, Lidl runners, all the gear, because they find it trendy’

Twenty-one years since Lidl first arrived in Ireland, its middle aisle– where it sells everything from children’s games and gardening products to power tools and clothing – has become almost as famous as the shop itself.

€10m mental health fund to tackle the impacts of virus ‘remains unspent’

A fund of €10m announced last February to tackle the mental health impacts of Covid-19 is still unspent, it has emerged.

‘It was horrendous’ – eyewitness describes violent scenes at graveyard fight in Galway

Seven people were rushed to hospital, some with suspected stab wounds, after a violent clash at a graveyard in the town yesterday afternoon.