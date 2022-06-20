Today's news headlines:

Here are the main news articles of the morning.

Lenders are forced to re-run credit checks after Central Bank’s debt register failure

The Central Bank has told lenders to re-run thousands of credit checks after admitting its Central Credit Register (CCR) was not operating correctly on June 8 and 9, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Vendors count the cost as reopening of historic market delayed until 2024

It used to be a hive of activity but delays to the refurbishment of the historic Mary’s Lane Market in the heart of Dublin city centre mean it has turned it into a derelict eyesore leaving vendors frustrated.

Surge in complaints about press coverage with many relating to Covid-19 reporting

The Annual Report of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman has highlighted the 527 complaints received in 2021.

Multi-million euro debt write-off for Ballsbridge couple faces opposition

A mortgage firm has objected to personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) which would wipe out a husband and wife’s multi-million euro debt pile and safeguard their Ballsbridge home.

Abuse of elderly increased during Covid-19 pandemic

Vulnerable elderly people have been cheated of their money and abused by members of their own family during the pandemic, the HSE has revealed.

Some Ukrainian troops ‘only have enough ammunition for four hours of fighting’ if attacked

Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort of ledger.

Polish clown bringing smiles and laughs as he rescues evacuees from Ukraine’s worst conflict zones

In his previous life before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the 55-year-old Pole was a professional hospital clown, working with child cancer patients and their families in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The Indo Daily: Life as a transgender man - “To me, transitioning is like the ultimate act of self-care”





Beachgoers in Spain to be fined up to €750 for urinating in sea

The carefree days when a parent could send a child with a bursting bladder into the sea to relieve themselves are over in one Spanish coastal city.

Time flies for 108-year-old Máirín as she sees bi-plane her cousin piloted 90 years ago

At 108 years of age Máirín Hughes is older than the Irish Air Corps, but she had a very special reason to visit its Baldonnel base yesterday to celebrate another milestone.

Student Mairead priced out of rental market as summer tourists have their pick of properties for short-term lets

Mairead Maguire from Co Donegal is desperately searching for somewhere to live so she can keep her job in Trinity College Dublin over the summer.