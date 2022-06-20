Today's news headlines:

Here are the main news articles of the morning.
The Central Bank has told lenders to re-run thousands of credit checks after admitting its Central Credit Register (CCR) was not operating correctly on June 8 and 9, the Irish Independent can reveal.
It used to be a hive of activity but delays to the refurbishment of the historic Mary’s Lane Market in the heart of Dublin city centre mean it has turned it into a derelict eyesore leaving vendors frustrated.
The Annual Report of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman has highlighted the 527 complaints received in 2021.
A mortgage firm has objected to personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) which would wipe out a husband and wife’s multi-million euro debt pile and safeguard their Ballsbridge home.
Vulnerable elderly people have been cheated of their money and abused by members of their own family during the pandemic, the HSE has revealed.
Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort of ledger.
In his previous life before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the 55-year-old Pole was a professional hospital clown, working with child cancer patients and their families in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
The carefree days when a parent could send a child with a bursting bladder into the sea to relieve themselves are over in one Spanish coastal city.
At 108 years of age Máirín Hughes is older than the Irish Air Corps, but she had a very special reason to visit its Baldonnel base yesterday to celebrate another milestone.
Mairead Maguire from Co Donegal is desperately searching for somewhere to live so she can keep her job in Trinity College Dublin over the summer.