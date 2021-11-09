Today's new headlines: Investigators in ‘extremely complex’ probe to unmask paymaster behind abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney

Kevin Lunney was abducted, tortured and repeatedly told to resign his position at Quinn Industrial Holdings. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Investigators in ‘extremely complex’ probe to unmask mystery paymaster

The campaign of violence and intimidation targeted against Kevin Lunney “will not stop” until the ‘paymaster’ behind the conspiracy is unmasked and brought to justice, his co-director has warned.

The Indo Daily: Left for dead – the assault of Kevin Lunney

Almost 5,000 Covid compliance checks not completed amid new warning

Nearly 5,000 inspection checks on hospitality premises around the country could not be completed by the HSE because the businesses were either closed or did not provide indoor dining.

‘Homophobic’ booklet removed from schools’ resource materials by Education Department

A booklet used to teach relationships and sexual education to first, second and third-year secondary students as part of Social, Physical and Health Education contained a list of statements, for discussion in classes, which have been described as “homophobic” by Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Profiled: men guilty of kidnapping and torturing Kevin Lunney 'extremely violent' and have links to organised crime

The three men yesterday convicted of perpetrating crimes against Kevin Lunney are well known to gardaí.

Lot tie Ryan reveals she and sister Bonnie were spiked on Dublin night out

The RTÉ 2fm presenter opened up about the frightening experience on Jennifer Zamparelli’s radio show this morning amid growing reports of drink and needle spiking in nightclubs across Ireland and the UK.

High blood pressure, heart disease most common illnesses in ICU Covid patients

High blood pressure and chronic heart disease are the most common underlying health conditions in Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care here since the start of the fourth wave in late June, it emerged yesterday.

Political stability on island at risk as tensions rise over Northern Ireland Protocol

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hit out again at Britain insisting it would be “reckless and irresponsible” for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to trigger Article 16 of the protocol and spark a potential trade war with the EU.

Sinn Féin’s ‘conservative’ alternative budget ‘could result in austerity cuts’

Sinn Féin's alternative budget plans have been called “very conservative” measures that could lead to “austerity cuts” by a left-wing academic who has worked with the party.

‘It’s about justice for Tuam babies’ – Catherine Corless honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Historian Catherine Corless, whose tireless research brought to light the death and burial of hundreds of children at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, has been honoured with the Irish Red Cross Lifetime Achievement Award.

WhatsApp appeals against €225m Irish data fine

The European arm of WhatsApp messaging service has secured permission from the High Court to challenge a decision of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) to fine it €225m.

Swedish ‘buy now, pay later’ giant sets up shop in Ireland

One of the largest ‘buy now, pay later’ companies has set up operations in this country in a move that is set to have huge implications for consumers and retailers.











