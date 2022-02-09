Today's Irish news headlines: Rents soar as cuckoo funds massively outbid families for new homes; burglary attack victim Tom Niland may have been targeted after withdrawing cash

Cuckoo funds are outbidding normal house hunters by a massive premium – pushing families even further away from home ownership, according to a new report.
Gardaí investigating the brutal attack on a bachelor farmer in rural Sligo fear he may have been targeted after withdrawing money from his credit union account.
An acute shortage of homes has pushed the rate that rents are rising to a four-year high. Rents rose by 10.3pc in the last three months of 2021 when compared with the previous year, Daft.ie said.
The family of murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett have expressed “deep concern” at any suggestion the US retrial of his killers, Tom Martens (71) and Molly Martens (37), could be stalled for another six months.
Actress Jessie Buckley has said she is in “complete shock’” after her first-ever Oscar nomination, describing it as a “dream come true”.
Lower-income employees will be disproportionately impacted by the accelerating return to the workplace after the Covid-19 pandemic.
An RTE reporter along with the National Union of Journalists have called on the national broadcaster to eliminate the gender pay gap five years after female staff at the State broadcaster first demanded action on pay inequity.
Protection from Covid-19 infection begins to wane in adolescents some five to six months after their second vaccine dose, a new report on vaccine efficacy warns.
Hospital emergency departments are seeing a spike in patients in severe mental distress – considerably more than before Covid-19, a psychiatrist said yesterday.