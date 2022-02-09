Today's Irish news headlines: Rents soar as cuckoo funds massively outbid families for new homes; burglary attack victim Tom Niland may have been targeted after withdrawing cash

Figures show that institutional buyers paid as much as 32pc more for each residence that they bought last year compared to the average price paid by household buyers. Photo: Graham Moore

Cuckoo funds are massively outbidding families in race for new homes

Cuckoo funds are outbidding normal house hunters by a massive premium – pushing families even further away from home ownership, according to a new report.

Burglary attack victim Tom Niland may have been targeted after withdrawing cash

Gardaí investigating the brutal attack on a bachelor farmer in rural Sligo fear he may have been targeted after withdrawing money from his credit union account.

Rental inflation reaches its highest level in four years as acute shortage bites

An acute shortage of homes has pushed the rate that rents are rising to a four-year high. Rents rose by 10.3pc in the last three months of 2021 when compared with the ­p­revious year, Daft.ie said.

Corbett family fear a fresh delay to retrial of Martens for murder

The family of murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett have expressed “deep concern” at any suggestion the US retrial of his killers, Tom Martens (71) and Molly Martens (37), could be stalled for another six months.

Kerry ‘bursting with pride’ after nomination for Killarney actress Jessie Buckley

Actress Jessie Buckley has said she is in “complete shock’” after her first-ever Oscar nomination, describing it as a “dream come true”.

Return to office will cost workers €100 a week with prices on the rise

Lower-income employees will be disproportionately impacted by the accelerating return to the workplace after the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE journalist Emma O’Kelly and NUJ call on national broadcaster to eliminate gender pay gap

An RTE reporter along with the National Union of Journalists have called on the national broadcaster to eliminate the gender pay gap five years after female staff at the State broadcaster first demanded action on pay inequity.

Protection against Covid infection wanes in vaccinated teenagers

Protection from Covid-19 infection begins to wane in adolescents some five to six months after their second vaccine dose, a new report on vaccine efficacy warns.

Spike in patients with severe mental distress going to A&E

Hospital emergency departments are seeing a spike in patients in severe mental distress – considerably more than before Covid-19, a psychiatrist said yesterday.