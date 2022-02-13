Today's Irish news headlines: Investigation into lockdown 'parties' at HSE in breach of Covid protocols; and Ex-garda to go on trial for alleged sex assaults at station

Revealed: Investigation into lockdown 'parties' at HSE in breach of Covid protocols

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is investigating complaints that staff working at contact-tracing centres held at least three “parties” in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Half-a-million vaccines have been binned by HSE since Christmas

More than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines expired between Christmas and the end of January, with health officials expecting tens of thousands more to go out of date this month.

Family in ‘awful pain’ after death of child driver in Limerick

The parents of a 12-year-old boy killed in a head-on collision with a truck in Limerick have been described as “lovely, good people” who have been left “bewildered” by the death of their son.

Hospitals paid out €1bn in compensation in four years

Hospitals paid out close to €1bn in compensation claims over four years , new figures show. The country’s seven hospital groups have paid between €215m and €282m in damages each year since 2018.

Families warned to brace themselves for further hikes in the price of food

Experts are warning families to brace for further price increases, after a Sunday Independent survey found the cost of some of the most popular supermarket items rose by almost 20pc in the past three years.

Ex-garda to go on trial for alleged sex assaults at station

A former garda in the west of Ireland has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on two occasions at a garda station, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Juries set to be abolished for libel trials

Long-awaited reforms to Ireland’s defamation laws will see juries abolished for High Court cases, but there will be no cap on damages that a court can award and no blanket ‘serious harm’ test to discourage trivial libel claims, the Sunday Independent understands.

Developer Ken Rohan Jnr leaves nearly €16m in his will after dying in Mexico

Kenneth Rohan Jnr, who died in Cancun in Mexico almost a year ago, has left nearly €16m in his will, according to documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

State accused of failing to educate its deaf children

Irish sign language teachers could be available in classrooms from September following a long campaign by the father of a deaf 12-year-old who has accused the State of failing his son, the Sunday Independent has learned.

‘I felt abandoned’ – businessman Richard O’Halloran tells of his ordeal at being kept in China for three years

Irish businessman Richard O'Halloran has spoken about his ordeal at being kept in China for almost three years: "I’d done nothing wrong. I’d gone to meet investors and got wrapped up in chaos. I was abandoned by my board. And I felt abandoned by my government.”







