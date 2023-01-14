Today's headlines: Woman’s body found after gardaí were alerted to man’s disturbing rant on bus; Varadkar faces backlash from rural TDs over promotion of Neale Richmond

Woman’s body found after gardaí were alerted to man’s disturbing rant on bus

A murder suspect was held by gardaí after people reported him shouting that he had killed someone in a disturbing rant on a bus.

Leo Varadkar faces backlash from rural TDs over promotion of Neale Richmond to junior minister

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing a backlash from his TDs for neglecting rural Ireland in appointing Dublin-based TD Neale Richmond as junior minister in the Department of Enterprise.

‘Evil, plain evil’: the far right mobs stirring up hate across Irish society

In a breathless report, far-right conspiracy theorist Dee Wall made herself out as quite the intrepid investigator as she crept towards St Louise’s convent in Ballyfermot under the cover of darkness on Wednesday night.

Revealed: The counties with the highest rates of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic

Mayo, Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, Carlow and Dublin have had the highest rates of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago.

Indo Daily Select: Keane Mulready-Woods – Murdered, Dismembered, and only 17