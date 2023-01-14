Today's headlines: Woman’s body found after gardaí were alerted to man’s disturbing rant on bus; Varadkar faces backlash from rural TDs over promotion of Neale Richmond

A murder suspect was held by gardaí after people reported him shouting that he had killed someone in a disturbing rant on a bus.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing a backlash from his TDs for neglecting rural Ireland in appointing Dublin-based TD Neale Richmond as junior minister in the Department of Enterprise.
In a breathless report, far-right conspiracy theorist Dee Wall made herself out as quite the intrepid investigator as she crept towards St Louise’s convent in Ballyfermot under the cover of darkness on Wednesday night.
Mayo, Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, Carlow and Dublin have had the highest rates of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago.
The first new year’s return to workplaces since the full lifting of Covid restrictions is becoming a testing ground for often competing visions of flexible working held by employers and staff.
Free hot water will be supplied to 65,000 homes under a ‘windy day scheme’ that makes use of surplus wind power.
The inequality gap in DEIS schools is quickly being closed, the winners of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition have found.
US attorney general Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the improper storage of classified documents at president Joe Biden’s home and former office, an echo of a wider-ranging inquiry directed at ex-president Donald Trump.
A man who helped a gang carry out the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods had to flee Drogheda after being threatened by the dead youth’s friends.