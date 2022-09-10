Today's headlines: Westmeath car fire that claimed lives of boy (3) and girl (6) being treated as suspicious; Secret Cabinet memo warns home energy bills could treble to €6,000 a year

A car fire which killed two small children is being treated as suspicious by gardaí. A three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister died in the blaze, which officers believe may have been started deliberately. The tragedy happened near the town of Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, at around 4pm yesterday.
The annual cost of a typical family’s gas and electricity bills could hit €6,000 next year, potentially plunging more than half of all households into energy poverty, the Cabinet was secretly warned this week.
The body of Queen Elizabeth will be taken 160km by road to Edinburgh from Balmoral tomorrow at the start of the journey back to London for the first full state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.
The country’s thousands of small firms are facing an energy cost crisis that will have massive knock-on effects for households.
The Government will be empowered to skim off energy firms’ windfall profits to subsidise bills for households and business under plans agreed by EU ministers in Brussels yesterday.
The woman, who was attacked in the south Dublin suburb of Ranelagh, is said to be still recovering from her ordeal.
An increase in the detection of suspected cheating in this year’s Leaving Cert exams has resulted in 62 students having results permanently withheld by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).
Doctors are reporting an early increase in a potentially serious virus in children that is a major cause of lung infections and can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis.
A TD has threatened to mount a campaign urging people to stop paying their energy bills if the Government does not act to help struggling families and households.