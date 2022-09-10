Today's headlines: Westmeath car fire that claimed lives of boy (3) and girl (6) being treated as suspicious; Secret Cabinet memo warns home energy bills could treble to €6,000 a year

Westmeath car fire that claimed lives of boy (3) and girl (6) being treated as suspicious

A car fire which killed two small children is being treated as suspicious by gardaí. A three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister died in the blaze, which officers believe may have been started deliberately. The tragedy happened near the town of Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, at around 4pm yesterday.

Secret Cabinet memo warns home energy bills could treble to €6,000 a year

The annual cost of a typical family’s gas and electricity bills could hit €6,000 next year, potentially plunging more than half of all households into energy poverty, the Cabinet was secretly warned this week.

One million mourners expected to descend on UK capital to pay respects as late monarch lies in state

The body of Queen Elizabeth will be taken 160km by road to Edinburgh from Balmoral tomorrow at the start of the journey back to London for the first full state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Small firms left ‘in a panic’ as 400pc energy bill hikes may see thousands laid off



The country’s thousands of small firms are facing an energy cost crisis that will have massive knock-on effects for households.

Price cap on all gas imports on cards as EU looks ready to tax energy firms’ profits

The Government will be empowered to skim off energy firms’ windfall profits to subsidise bills for households and business under plans agreed by EU ministers in Brussels yesterday.

Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 80s injured in late-night mugging

The woman, who was attacked in the south Dublin suburb of Ranelagh, is said to be still recovering from her ordeal.

Exam results withheld from 62 students over suspected cheating

An increase in the detection of suspected cheating in this year’s Leaving Cert exams has resulted in 62 students having results permanently withheld by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Surge in RSV virus in children sparks fears it may lead to spread of serious lung illness

Doctors are reporting an early increase in a potentially serious virus in children that is a major cause of lung infections and can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

TD threatens to mount campaign urging people to boycott soaring energy bills

A TD has threatened to mount a campaign urging people to stop paying their energy bills if the Government does not act to help struggling families and households.