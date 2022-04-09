Today's headlines: Up to 15,000 ESB retirees and staff get huge energy discounts; Court told Dublin pub’s rent arrears stand at €717,000

Up to 15,000 ESB retirees and staff get huge energy discounts

Thousands of ESB workers are getting cheaper electricity for life a s soaring energy bills push up living costs. The Irish Independent revealed last week that the workforce of 7,800 enjoy a significant discount on their bills. It has now emerged that a similar number of people – about 7,000 former staff members – receive similar benefits.

How could ambulance volunteer get drug to rape teens?

Gardaí and the family of a rape victim have “very serious concerns” about how an Order of Malta ambulance services volunteer managed to steal medication he later used to drug his targets.

‘I told her I loved her, the fire brigade were there’ - Marty Morrissey on witnessing the road accident that killed his mother Peggy

RTÉ star Marty Morrissey said he told his mother he loved her during her final moments as she tragically died in a road accident.

Court told Dublin pub’s rent arrears stand at €717,000

The landlords of a pub in Dublin’s Temple Bar are seeking judgment for up to €717,000 against the tenant over rent arrears, the High Court heard.

Ursula von der Leyen in pledge to speed up Ukraine’s application to join EU

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha showed the “cruel face” of Russia’s army and pledged to try to speed Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union.

‘For the children’ daubed on missile that slaughtered young and old

The sub-munitions – a Tochka carries about 50 of them – landed on both sides of the station building, among passengers already on the platforms and those waiting to enter from the car park. The casing of the rocket was later found lying on a patch of grass a few dozen metres away. It bore a message, daubed in large capitals with white paint “for the children”.

Department was ‘leading by example’ on Tony Holohan transfer, Stephen Donnelly told Sinn Féin TD

The controversial sign-off of Dr Tony Holohan’s transfer deal to Trinity College was described by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as “leading by example” just the day before it was paused by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Covid cases fall as first shipment of Pfizer’s oral drug treatment reaches Ireland

Covid-19 cases are falling but the level of infection still remains high as the Easter holiday weekend and the prospect of more socialising approaches, it emerged yesterday,

Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant may avoid line of fire despite owner Oleg Deripaska being added to EU sanctions list

Limerick's Aughinish Alumina plant will fall outside the scope of the European Union’s latest round of sanctions on Russia despite one of its major owners, billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska, being included on the new list of embargoed individuals, the Irish Independent understands.

Gardaí issue appeal after man injured in Clondalkin shooting incident

The force said officers were investigating the "discharge of a firearm” which occurred on Friday evening in the Clondalkin area.

Macron regrets late start to presidential campaign caused by war in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron has admitted he may have made a mistake by entering the French presidential race too late, after failing to announce his candidacy until the day before the deadline closed.















