Today's headlines: Ulster Bank to start freezing customer accounts from next week; Twitter jobs cuts could be tip of the iceberg for Ireland

Ulster Bank is closing and its account holders need to find a new home. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ulster Bank to start freezing customer accounts from next week

Ulster Bank intends to push ahead with its plan to begin freezing the bank accounts of a first wave of customers who have yet to move to a new bank from the end of next week, the Irish Independent understands.

Regulator concerned as ICA pays €16,500 rent to prominent member for home office

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) has been plagued by allegations of poor corporate governance and inappropriate payments.

Revenue contacts 250,000 workers in bid to recoup €95m owed on Covid wage supports

Revenue is writing to 250,000 PAYE workers urging them to file tax returns for the past three years in a bid to collect tax owed on Covid wage supports.

Twitter jobs cuts could be tip of the iceberg for Ireland as several Big Tech firms scale back

While Twitter’s job cull is currently the most discussed downsizing drama in the business, it is not the only tech firm imposing layoffs.

Irish dance body retains judge to examine ‘historic’ claims against CLRG amid feis-fixing scandal

The Irish dancing body at the centre of a global cheating scandal has retained a former Court of Appeal judge to help it deal with “historic” complaints

‘Too many people opted to wait before seeing their doctor’ – Delayed cancer diagnoses show the hidden cost of the pandemic

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the diagnosis of other illnesses are now being laid bare with a significant rise in new cases of breast, lung and other cancers.

Concerns about new pub opening hours ‘raised at Cabinet’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he did raise public health concerns with his government colleagues before they decided to relax the country’s licensing laws.

WATCH: Irish Independent photographer reflects on recent trip to drought torn Somalia

23-hour-a-day lockdown for Jonathan Dowdall and father with adjoining cells in protection unit

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick are under a 23-hour-a-day lockdown regime in a special protection wing of Limerick Prison, where they are housed in cells beside each other.

The Best of the Indo Daily: It’s Complicated - Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

Former US president Donald Trump expected to announce White House run after daughter Tiffany’s wedding

Donald Trump is set to wait until after his daughter’s wedding, and announce his 2024 White House run on a date around November 14.

Sinn Féin now stands on the brink of power – is it up to the job?

Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis opens in Dublin today, with the party believing it is on the brink of power. The focus is firmly on the issues, with bread in one hand and butter in the other, writes Senan Molony