Today's headlines: Triple whammy of hikes sees homeowners face €1,000 rise in mortgage bills; and Charlie Bird leads Bray's Darkness into Light Walk

Triple whammy of hikes: Homeowners face €1,000 mortgage bill rise this year



Homeowners face the biggest rise in mortgage costs in more than a decade, with t hree interest rate increases now likely by the end of the year.

Emotional morning in Bray as Charlie Bird leads thousands from ‘Darkness into Light’

There were moving scenes in Bray this morning as broadcaster Charlie Bird told thousands of Darkness into Light walkers that he would ‘extend the hand of friendship’ despite his own struggles.

Counting set to resume in NI Assembly with Sinn Fein poised for historic victory

Counting is set to resume in the Northern Ireland Assembly election this morning, with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party. When counting was suspended last night, just 47 of the 90 seats had been filled.

New EU report links Kinahan cartel to 20 murders in four countries across Europe

The “notorious” Kinahan cartel has been involved “in at least 20 murders" and is one of the top cocaine trafficking gangs driving worsening violence in Europe, according to a new report.

Olympic boxing hero Kellie Harrington says she'd love to join Katie Taylor on Croke Park rematch bill

Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington has said she would love to fight on the undercard if Katie Taylor’s dream of defending her world titles at Croke Park comes true.

Health staff still waiting on €1,000 Covid bonus as some turn to food banks for help

T he majority of healthcare workers are still waiting for their pandemic payment of up to €1,000 as it was revealed yesterday some nurses are so hard up they are having to turn to food banks.

Stephen Donnelly dismisses maternity hospital ‘conspiracy’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has not ruled out changes to the controversial agreement around the new National Maternity Hospital, but has dismissed “conspiracy theories” concerning its independence.

Mobile phone evidence may be crucial as ‘more victims of Order of Malta rapist identified’



Gardaí are carrying out investigations into a child rapist who “may have several more victims” linked to his work with the Order of Malta, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Indo Daily BONUS: From San Francisco to Dublin – is big tech destroying the soul of our capital?

Apple’s main Irish arm paid over $8.5bn in corporation tax in 2021

Apple's main Irish entity paid three times more corporation tax last year than in 2020, accounts just filed show.

Drones ‘are new snipers’ as 3D tech turns tables on tanks

Drones are becoming the new snipers of the Ukraine war, as Kyiv’s forces are using 3D-printing technology to give old kit a lethal second life.











