Today's headlines: Triple whammy of hikes sees homeowners face €1,000 rise in mortgage bills; and Charlie Bird leads Bray's Darkness into Light Walk

Homeowners face the biggest rise in mortgage costs in more than a decade, with t hree interest rate increases now likely by the end of the year.
There were moving scenes in Bray this morning as broadcaster Charlie Bird told thousands of Darkness into Light walkers that he would ‘extend the hand of friendship’ despite his own struggles.
Counting is set to resume in the Northern Ireland Assembly election this morning, with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party. When counting was suspended last night, just 47 of the 90 seats had been filled.
The “notorious” Kinahan cartel has been involved “in at least 20 murders" and is one of the top cocaine trafficking gangs driving worsening violence in Europe, according to a new report.
Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington has said she would love to fight on the undercard if Katie Taylor’s dream of defending her world titles at Croke Park comes true.
T he majority of healthcare workers are still waiting for their pandemic payment of up to €1,000 as it was revealed yesterday some nurses are so hard up they are having to turn to food banks.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has not ruled out changes to the controversial agreement around the new National Maternity Hospital, but has dismissed “conspiracy theories” concerning its independence.
Gardaí are carrying out investigations into a child rapist who “may have several more victims” linked to his work with the Order of Malta, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Apple's main Irish entity paid three times more corporation tax last year than in 2020, accounts just filed show.
Drones are becoming the new snipers of the Ukraine war, as Kyiv’s forces are using 3D-printing technology to give old kit a lethal second life.