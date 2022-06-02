Today's headlines: Tax cuts for squeezed middle a 'priority' in Budget - Varadkar; Billions wiped off valuation of Collison brothers’ firm Stripe

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he wants to prioritise ‘middle-income’ families earning around €45,000 a year with Budget measures including tax cuts and reduced childcare costs.
Public servants may get a bigger pay rise this year as government officials were warned about the cost-of-living crisis at new talks.
A road crash was staged in a bid to make money after two men who knew each other as teenagers met by chance on a night out.
The valuation of online payments giant Stripe, founded by Tipperary brothers Patrick and John Collison, has been slashed by billions of dollars by a major US investment firm.
A League of Ireland soccer player stopped by gardaí for driving offences called officers “retards” and “a pack of handicaps”, a court heard.
Almost two-thirds of families with children went without basics such as food, heat or electricity in the past six months due to inflation, children’s charity Barnardos said.
Move reflects the shortage of residential accommodation in the Leixlip and north Kildare area.
AIB and NatWest yesterday confirmed the Irish bank’s acquisition of Ulster Bank’s €5.7bn portfolio of performing tracker mortgages, as the huge shift in the banking market to just three main players gathers pace.
Northern Ireland’s former First Minister has insisted she will “always be Arlene from Fermanagh” after being made a dame in the Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours.
A hurler kicked an opposing team’s player in the head after an altercation involving a number of players at the end of a match, a court heard.