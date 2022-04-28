Today's headlines: Stolen Audi that crashed after garda chase linked to 70 robberies; the counties that are - and aren't - clamping down on Airbnb rentals

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
A stolen Audi SQ5 that crashed on Tuesday night after a garda chase has been linked to more than 70 burglaries on both sides of the Border since it arrived from England early last month.
The EU was yesterday split over Russian “blackmail” to pay for gas in roubles after Moscow’s state-controlled energy giant halted deliveries to two European countries.
A Fine Gael councillor in West Cork was bullied and intimidated by members of the party – and was left with no options other than to resign her local authority seat, it has been alleged.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he “did not commit any crime” when asked about a criminal investigation surrounding him giving a confidential GP document to a friend three years ago.
The European Commission will have the final say on regulations underpinning the Government’s plan to ban turf and could veto exemptions to support small rural communities.
Councils across the country are failing to clamp down on short-term leasing as the number of Airbnb-style rentals outstrip long-term rental properties.
A $4bn (€3.8bn) takeover of jets from Dublin-based lessor AMCK risks being derailed by a last-minute legal action from US carrier Frontier Airlines, the Irish Independent has learned.
Stephen Donnelly is at odds with his top civil servant Robert Watt, who is declining to appear before an Oireachtas committee investigating the botched secondment of the chief medical officer to Trinity College Dublin.
Staff who conscientiously object to abortion are the main reason some maternity hospitals are still not providing termination of pregnancy services, according to new research.
Munster are working hard to finalise their coaching ticket for next season, with Denis Leamy expected to become the province’s new defence coach, while Mike Prendergast remains the front-runner to take over the attack.