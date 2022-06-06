Today's headlines: Return of 'work from home' plan to save fuel; PSNI quiz man over video mocking Michaela McAreavey

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie
People will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, under secret Government emergency plans.
Police in Northern Ireland have spoken to one man in relation to an incident at an Orange Hall, during which a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey was sung by a crowd of loyalists.
The DAA set aside €100m for restructuring costs in 2020 – most of it to pay for hundreds of redundancies – even as it received €34m in pandemic supports from various governments that year.
Dublin Airport is bracing itself for the single busiest period of the bank holiday weekend, with 20 flights arriving at a single terminal over the space of just 60 minutes.
The green light for a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine may be given as soon as the end of the summer to help cope with an expected surge of the virus.
The survival rate for some types of early-stage breast cancer is now up to 95pc, but there is concern over the number of women who presented late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RTÉ has shelved indefinitely plans to broadcast a major documentary series focusing on the rise and fall of former billionaire Sean Quinn. A three-part series, Quinn Country, had originally been scheduled to air in January.
Plans for a bus service for Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo are delayed further as transport and park authorities differ on how to get vehicles through the park’s narrow gates.
A teenage boy who developed complications after he contracted Covid-19 has been told he has to wait nearly a year to get a medical appointment.
Only five biodiversity officers are employed by city and county councils to work on protecting nature in their local areas despite a government promise that at least one appointment would be made to all 31 local authorities.