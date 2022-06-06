Today's headlines: Return of 'work from home' plan to save fuel; PSNI quiz man over video mocking Michaela McAreavey

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie

Return of ‘work from home’ plan to save fuel in event of crisis caused by Ukraine war

People will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, under secret Government emergency plans.

PSNI quiz man over video mocking Michaela McAreavey

Police in Northern Ireland have spoken to one man in relation to an incident at an Orange Hall, during which a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey was sung by a crowd of loyalists.

Dublin Airport Authority set aside €100m as it cut jobs but now struggles for staff

The DAA set aside €100m for restructuring costs in 2020 – most of it to pay for hundreds of redundancies – even as it received €34m in pandemic supports from various governments that year.

Dublin Airport now focuses on arrivals as 20 flights to land in one hour today

Dublin Airport is bracing itself for the single busiest period of the bank holiday weekend, with 20 flights arriving at a single terminal over the space of just 60 minutes.

Under-65s could get green light for second Covid booster jab by end of summer

The green light for a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine may be given as soon as the end of the summer to help cope with an expected surge of the virus.

The Indo Daily Select: Royalty Check – the many times royal figures have fallen from grace

Survival rate for some types of breast cancer up to 95pc despite Covid setbacks

The survival rate for some types of early-stage breast cancer is now up to 95pc, but there is concern over the number of women who presented late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTÉ shelves series on Quinn saga for a second time

RTÉ has shelved indefinitely plans to broadcast a major documentary series focusing on the rise and fall of former billionaire Sean Quinn. A three-part series, Quinn Country, had originally been scheduled to air in January.

Dublin Zoo bus plans hit by further delays

Plans for a bus service for Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo are delayed further as transport and park authorities differ on how to get vehicles through the park’s narrow gates.

Teenager struggling with long Covid has to wait until 2023 for medical appointment

A teenage boy who developed complications after he contracted Covid-19 has been told he has to wait nearly a year to get a medical appointment.

Just five biodiversity officers in place despite nationwide posts pledge

Only five biodiversity officers are employed by city and county councils to work on protecting nature in their local areas despite a government promise that at least one appointment would be made to all 31 local authorities.



