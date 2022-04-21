Today's headlines: Refusal of more flexible hours can be challenged under new legislation; Parents of missing Moskva sailors demand answers

Employees will be able to take legal cases against their employer if they refuse a request for more flexible working hours under the Government’s new work-life balance laws.
Thousands of people gathered this evening for a candlelight vigil in a heartfelt show of respect to Kate Moran and her family.
Overall, prices were 6.7pc higher in March compared with the same month last year, latest CSO figures show.
Furious parents of sailors missing since Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank last week have accused commanders of abandoning the vessel and leaving young conscripts to die.
Education Minister Norma Foley will have to move ahead with her plans for Leaving Cert reform with teacher unions in opposition.
If it were another time in the pandemic and there were signs a Covid-19 wave was winding down, the talk would all be about lifting restrictions.
The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital fell to 705 yesterday, the lowest since the beginning of March , shortly after restrictions were lifted.
It is “borderline racism” to suggest that women in poorer, foreign countries can not consent to being surrogates for Western couples, a Fine Gael senator has said.
Netflix has hinted that it may clamp down on customers sharing passwords with friends and neighbours, as it battles stagnating user figures.
A lawyer representing a former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey claims fresh charges against his client have “no substance.”