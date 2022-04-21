Today's headlines: Refusal of more flexible hours can be challenged under new legislation; Parents of missing Moskva sailors demand answers

The Russian flagship Moskva lists to the side after it was hit by Ukrainian missiles

Employees can challenge the refusal of more flexible hours under new work-life legislation

Employees will be able to take legal cases against their employer if they refuse a request for more flexible working hours under the Government’s new work-life balance laws.

Crowd sings Fields of Athenry at vigil as friends and family honour tragic camogie player Kate Moran

Thousands of people gathered this evening for a candlelight vigil in a heartfelt show of respect to Kate Moran and her family.

Soaring cost-of-living rises eating into our €24bn pandemic savings pot

Overall, prices were 6.7pc higher in March compared with the same month last year, latest CSO figures show.

Parents of missing Moskva sailors demand answers from Kremlin over ‘lies’

Furious parents of sailors missing since Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank last week have accused commanders of abandoning the vessel and leaving young conscripts to die.

Teachers vote to reject Norma Foley's plan to get them to mark their own students’ work for Leaving Cert

Education Minister Norma Foley will have to move ahead with her plans for Leaving Cert reform with teacher unions in opposition.

Current Covid-19 wave in Ireland has been receding – but Omicron variants must be kept under watch

If it were another time in the pandemic and there were signs a Covid-19 wave was winding down, the talk would all be about lifting restrictions.

The Indo Daily: Scenes from a Marriage — Why Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard

Number of virus patients in hospital now at lowest level since early March

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital fell to 705 yesterday, the lowest since the beginning of March , shortly after restrictions were lifted.

‘Borderline racism’ to suggest women in poorer countries can not consent to being surrogates, says Fine Gael senator

It is “borderline racism” to suggest that women in poorer, foreign countries can not consent to being surrogates for Western couples, a Fine Gael senator has said.

Netflix to clamp down on shared accounts as subscriptions fall

Netflix has hinted that it may clamp down on customers sharing passwords with friends and neighbours, as it battles stagnating user figures.

Lawyer claims new charges against worker acquitted of Michaela murder ‘groundless’

A lawyer representing a former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey claims fresh charges against his client have “no substance.”















