Plan to cut isolation period as Covid runs riot at work

The isolation period for people who contract Covid may be reduced under plans being considered by the Government. There are serious concerns about the impact of the current seven-day isolation period on both public and private workforces.

Nato ‘will respond in kind’ if Russia uses chemical weapons – Biden

US President Joe Biden last night declared Nato would respond “in kind” if Vladimir Putin resorted to using chemical weapons against Ukraine.

‘Massive fans of Ireland’ Charles and Camilla soak up the sunny south-east

Like an old friend, the Duchess of Cornwall sat and chatted cosily in Henry de Bromhead’s home for far longer than was scheduled.

Menstrual disturbance reported as side-effect of Covid jab

Menstrual disturbances are one of the more regularly reported suspected side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Ireland’s drug watchdog said yesterday.

The Indo Daily: Flower power — Daffodil Day and surviving the Big C

Criminal probe does not mean Varadkar can’t pass vetting process for hosting war refugees

Being the subject of a Garda criminal investigation won’t prove an obstacle to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s ability to house Ukrainian refugees.

Two men dead and two others injured after separate road accidents in Limerick and Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 10 am yesterday morning at the junction of Old Cratloe Road and Woodcockhill Road, in Co Limerick. Meanwhile, Gardai in Dublin are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankhill yesterday afternoon.

The world’s 10 longest flights – would you spend 18 hours on a plane?

As Air New Zealand plans a route from Auckland to New York City, we look at the longest flights.

Modern Morals: My employee has become unreliable since contracting long Covid. I’m tempted to dismiss her – would that be wrong?

'She tries to catch up on her work at the weekend or by working late the following week, but it’s got to a point where she is no longer the dependable, efficient employee she once was.'

‘I never thought that as I fought breast cancer, my husband would be battling Covid in ICU’

Only a year ago, nurse Nikki Knight was undergoing breast cancer treatment while her Covid-positive husband was fighting for his life on a ventilator in intensive care.