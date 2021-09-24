Today's headlines: plan for extra bank holiday for frontline staff; 10,000 students isolating can head back to classrooms without test

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie
A new bank holiday and a 30-cent increase in the minimum wage are being considered as part of a package of Budget measures.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa in London. The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being questioned in custody.
Hundreds of people with dementia are unable to return to their day care service because there is not enough funding to make some centres compliant under Covid-19 restrictions.
Around 10,000 primary school children currently at home due to being a close contact of a pupil with Covid-19 can return to the classroom on Monday without an all-clear test.
The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorised use of a debit card. It comes as searchers continued looking for Brian Laundrie in Florida swampland.
New mortgage lending is running ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with a sharp rise in the number of first-time buyers approved for a home loan in August.
The Government will introduce a cap on inflation linked rent increases, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.
Patients ready to leave hospital are having to remain onwards because of a shortage of homecare workers, it has emerged.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista has been left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.