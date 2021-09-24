Today's headlines: plan for extra bank holiday for frontline staff; 10,000 students isolating can head back to classrooms without test

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie

Plan for extra bank holiday to pay back frontline staff

A new bank holiday and a 30-cent increase in the minimum wage are being considered as part of a package of Budget measures.

Man (38) arrested over murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa in London. The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being questioned in custody.

Dementia sufferers are unable to return to their day care as centres are not yet Covid compliant

Hundreds of people with dementia are unable to return to their day care service because there is not enough funding to make some centres compliant under Covid-19 restrictions.

10,000 students isolating at home can head back to classrooms without test

Around 10,000 primary school children currently at home due to being a close contact of a pupil with Covid-19 can return to the classroom on Monday without an all-clear test.

Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend charged with fraudulent use of bank card



The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorised use of a debit card. It comes as searchers continued looking for Brian Laundrie in Florida swampland.

Mortgage lending at pre-Covid levels even as prices rise

New mortgage lending is running ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with a sharp rise in the number of first-time buyers approved for a home loan in August.

Cap will be introduced for rent increases linked to surging inflation, says minister

The Government will introduce a cap on inflation linked rent increases, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

Patients stuck in hospital ‘due to lack of care workers'

Patients ready to leave hospital are having to remain onwards because of a shortage of homecare workers, it has emerged.

‘I have been left deformed by cosmetic surgery,’ says Evangelista

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has been left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.