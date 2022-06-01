Today's headlines: Petrol follows diesel in soaring over €2 a litre; Boy (6) dies after getting into difficulty in hotel swimming pool

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
It comes as inflation hits a near 40-year high and unions step up demands for pay rises to meet soaring living costs.
Ireland’s efforts at cutting greenhouse gas emissions are nowhere near target, with latest data expected to show an annual increase in emissions of 6pc.
Fine Gael is pushing to have tax cuts and welfare increases index-linked to the rising cost of living as inflation hits a 40-year high.
Tens of thousands of carers could be in line for a full State pension following a commitment by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.
Summer festivals and parties are expected to result in further cases of the monkeypox virus, according to the World Heath Organisation (WHO).
Gardaí are likely to spend less time on street policing and more time in court following a significant High Court ruling.
The competition watchdog has cleared the multi-billion euro sale of KBC Bank mortgages, deposits, credit cards and pensions to Bank of Ireland.
Leo Varadkar has insisted it is “possible” to win a referendum in Ireland to join a European defence force but says there is no political support to join Nato.
The massive controversy erupted in 2015 and has forced the German car manufacturer to pay out more than €30bn worldwide in fines, compensation, settlements and buyback schemes.