Today's headlines: Orange Order to expel men over ‘abhorrent’ Michaela video; Investigation into River Lee drowning to hinge on forensics

Sunday Independent poll: Public fears worst is yet to come – cost of living crisis and recession worries dominate

A huge majority of the public believes there will be an economic recession in the next 12 months, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll. In a week when the Taoiseach warned the country was in a “new era” of high energy prices, the poll finds 70pc fear Ireland will be in recession within a year.

Orange Order vows to expel men over ‘abhorrent’ Michaela video

Two men who were involved in an “utterly abhorrent” sectarian video that mocked the murder of Michaela McAreavey are expected to be expelled from the Orange Order, the Sunday Independent understands.

Investigation into River Lee drowning tragedy to hinge on forensics

Gardaí investigating Friday’s drowning tragedy in Cork said their investigation into how a car carrying a woman and two children entered the River Lee will hinge on forensic and technical evidence, as well as eye-witness statements.

‘One dead child, our Jake, wasn’t enough for change’

The suicide of a teenage boy on anti-depressant medication while in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in Dublin is now the focus of an HSE review.

GSOC probes garda’s claim that high-ranking officers ‘protected’ senior detective who sexually abused his sister

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating an allegation that a former senior detective, jailed two weeks ago for the historical sexual abuse of his sister, had been “protected” by high-ranking members of the force.

More ‘big’ houses are being built in nationalist areas

The majority of larger social houses in Northern Ireland are being built in nationalist areas, new figures reveal.

CEO Dalton Philips says the next four weeks will be ‘very tight’ at Dublin Airport

Dalton Philips, the CEO of Dublin Airport, has said the next four weeks will be “very tight” at the airport as management work to increase staffing levels.

Free tablets and Smart TVs gifted to loyal staff as firms struggle to hold on to talent

As staff shortages are felt across all sectors of the economy, Ireland’s biggest firms have been treating workers to a whole new level of corporate gifting in an attempt to hold on to talent.

Global ambitions led airport bosses to ignore the day-to-day operations

Back in February, Dalton Philips, CEO of the Dublin Airport Authority, and his senior team were in celebratory mood. “For my weekly update I had something prepared — but I’ve just totally scrapped it, because something significant has just happened and I want to share this absolutely terrific news with you,” said a beaming Philips to camera.

Michael Lynn’s theft trial could cost the State hundreds of thousands

Legal costs from the long-running multimillion euro theft trial of Michael Lynn that ended in a hung jury last week could run to hundreds of thousands, legal sources estimate.



