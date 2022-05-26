Today's headlines: Onlookers urged police to charge in during Texas shooting; UCD tenant ordered to pay college €18,200 in rent arrears

Two family members of one of the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

How thousands are keeping rental support – even when their incomes rise

Huge discrepancies in rent supports nationwide are leaving some low-paid tenants without any help while tens of thousands of higher-paid workers get financial assistance.

Texas primary school shooter was inside school ‘for up to an hour’, onlookers urged police to charge in

Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas primary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said.

Thousands more homes at risk from cancer-causing radon gas

Many more homes are at risk from high levels of a cancer-causing radioactive gas than previous studies suggested, a new countrywide survey shows.

Son of Irish Olympic legend Ronnie Delany sues Qatari royals in dispute linked to hotel battle

A son of Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delany is suing two Qatari royals for alleged defamation and conspiracy in a dispute linked to the power struggle at the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group.

Struggling pubs hiring ‘sub-standard staff’ and cutting food from menu

Menus have been curtailed and employers have settled for staff with “behavioural attributes which would not be sought after” due to skills shortages in the pub industry.

Objections to housing developments over lack of school places is ‘less than ideal’, concedes Harris

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has admitted it is “less than ideal” for State officials to object to new housing schemes over concerns about school places.

UCD tenant ordered to pay college €18,200 in rent arrears

A tenant has been ordered to pay University College Dublin (UCD) €18,200 in rent arrears after the college reported him to the rental watchdog.

Why German nationals are going bankrupt from Kilkenny and Carlow

A clutch of holiday homes in Co Kilkenny have become an unlikely epicentre for dozens of German nationals availing of bankruptcy and other business services in Ireland, an Irish Independent investigation has found.

Leaving Cert results date may not be fixed until exams have started

There is hope the results will return to an August release, but the announcement of the date could be some weeks away.

Number of mystery cases of liver damage among children rises to eight

The number of probable cases of mystery hepatitis in children – which has led t o one death and to another child needing a liver transplant – has risen from six to eight since March.



