Today's headlines: Onlookers urged police to charge in during Texas shooting; UCD tenant ordered to pay college €18,200 in rent arrears

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie
Huge discrepancies in rent supports nationwide are leaving some low-paid tenants without any help while tens of thousands of higher-paid workers get financial assistance.
Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas primary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said.
Many more homes are at risk from high levels of a cancer-causing radioactive gas than previous studies suggested, a new countrywide survey shows.
A son of Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delany is suing two Qatari royals for alleged defamation and conspiracy in a dispute linked to the power struggle at the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group.
Menus have been curtailed and employers have settled for staff with “behavioural attributes which would not be sought after” due to skills shortages in the pub industry.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has admitted it is “less than ideal” for State officials to object to new housing schemes over concerns about school places.
A tenant has been ordered to pay University College Dublin (UCD) €18,200 in rent arrears after the college reported him to the rental watchdog.
A clutch of holiday homes in Co Kilkenny have become an unlikely epicentre for dozens of German nationals availing of bankruptcy and other business services in Ireland, an Irish Independent investigation has found.
There is hope the results will return to an August release, but the announcement of the date could be some weeks away.
The number of probable cases of mystery hepatitis in children – which has led t o one death and to another child needing a liver transplant – has risen from six to eight since March.