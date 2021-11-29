Today's headlines: No major travel curbs planned here despite new variant; Fine Gael finds ‘Leo lottery’ loophole to protect €1m raffle bonanza

Regulations are being drawn up to implement the new travel and home quarantine policies (Brian Lawless/PA)

No new travel curbs planned as Omicron spreads across Europe

The Government is anxious to hold off from bringing in major new travel curbs despite the looming threat of the ­Omicron variant.

Fine Gael finds ‘Leo lottery’ loophole to protect €1m raffle bonanza

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s party has found a lottery loophole to protect its own €1m fundraising bonanza.

No clarity on masks as principals braced for more chaos

School principals are braced for another week of chaos as high cases of Covid combine with other illnesses to send non-attendance soaring.

Several countries rush to close borders as Omicron pops up across the globe

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world and many governments rushed to close their borders – even as scientists cautioned that it is not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

Family-minded fans lead the way despite ugly scenes before nail-biting FAI Final

It was a Dublin derby, so little wonder that the FAI Final clash between Bohemians and St Pat’s brought football fever to the capital – along with a record crowd.

The Indo Daily - School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

Violent vigilante gang linked to slain Real IRA boss conducting sinister housing estate ‘patrols’

Gardaí have increased their monitoring of a violent dissident republican “vigilante” group, who have been ‘patrolling’ housing estates in the midlands.

‘End this torture’: Mica campaigners react as redress details are revealed

Mica redress campaigner Paddy Diver has threatened to storm the Dáil after details emerged of the Government’s revised defective blocks scheme.

Boy (14) to face court over murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre

Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39pm, Merseyside Police said.

The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial begins today – was she an Epstein enabler or just a pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies’ pension funds and died mysteriously.