Today's headlines: No major travel curbs planned here despite new variant; Fine Gael finds ‘Leo lottery’ loophole to protect €1m raffle bonanza

The Government is anxious to hold off from bringing in major new travel curbs despite the looming threat of the Omicron variant.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s party has found a lottery loophole to protect its own €1m fundraising bonanza.
School principals are braced for another week of chaos as high cases of Covid combine with other illnesses to send non-attendance soaring.
Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world and many governments rushed to close their borders – even as scientists cautioned that it is not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.
It was a Dublin derby, so little wonder that the FAI Final clash between Bohemians and St Pat’s brought football fever to the capital – along with a record crowd.
Gardaí have increased their monitoring of a violent dissident republican “vigilante” group, who have been ‘patrolling’ housing estates in the midlands.
Mica redress campaigner Paddy Diver has threatened to storm the Dáil after details emerged of the Government’s revised defective blocks scheme.
Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39pm, Merseyside Police said.
Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies’ pension funds and died mysteriously.