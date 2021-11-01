Today's headlines: New bank holiday 'may be just a one-off'; number of healthcare staff off due to Covid doubles to 3,500 in ten days

Number of healthcare staff off due to Covid hits 3,500, says health chief

Dr Colm Henry said hospitals are under pressure with the rise in cases and an increase in socialising as a result of the easing of restrictions.

Bank holiday to thank Covid frontline staff ‘may be just a one-off’

The Government’s plan for a new bank holiday to thank frontline workers for their efforts during the Covid pandemic may be a one-off event rather than an annual day off work.

I was 49 and I thought I was going through menopause - it was a brain tumour

This week is Brain Tumour Awareness week. Hat maker Lina Stein tells us about her experience of diagnosis and recovery from a brain tumour and how it has inspired her work.

Radical plans to decarbonise farms, homes and transport

A range of measures aimed at encouraging people to use public transport and move to energy-efficient vehicles are central to the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

The Indo Daily - A nation of telly addicts or perfectly normal people? Our obsession with Succession and other TV treats

Former pandemic poster-child Waterford is now struggling with spike in cases

Just over 12 months ago Waterford had one of Ireland’s lowest Covid-19 rates and University Hospital Waterford (UHW) had not suffered a single Covid-related death.

'Stress of building a hotel impacted my marriage' - Dr Eva Orsmond

She has built a career as RTÉ’s sharp-tongued health expert, but today TV presenter Dr Eva Orsmond wants people to know she isn’t as tough as they think she is. “I know I come across like that on television, but the truth is there is a very soft and vulnerable person inside,” she says.

Number of women screened last year by CervicalCheck fell by over 60,000

The number of women screened by CervicalCheck fell by more than 60,000 last year after the service was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Families face costs of €15,300 a year if child diagnosed with cancer, says charity

A childhood cancer diagnosis can cost families an average of €15,300 a year, new research from the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has found.

U2 could be asked to contribute to review of funding for musical education programme

Bono and U2 could be among those asked to contribute to a review of the public funding provided to an Irish music-making programme backed by the band.

Pensioner staged bike theft to claim insurance

A pensioner staged the theft of his electric bicycle so he could fraudulently claim the cost back on his home insurance.

UN urges Sudanese army to reverse coup as protests flare

The UN secretary general urged Sudan’s generals yesterday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup.