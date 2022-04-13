Today's headlines: Murdered Sligo businessman may have been second victim of homophobic attacker; No Vat cuts for families with oil heater

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning

Murdered businessman may have been second victim of homophobic attacker

Gardaí hunting the killer of businessman and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt believe he was the second victim of a homophobic attacker.

Out in the cold: No Vat cuts for families with oil heaters

Families who primarily heat their homes with oil will miss out on cuts to energy VAT rates aimed at alleviating the cost-of-living crisis. The Government will today announce plans to cut VAT on electricity and gas to ensure homeowners are not affected by the upcoming environmental tax increase.

Biden labels Russia’s war a ‘genocide’ and accuses Putin of trying to ‘wipe out Ukraine’

US president Joe Biden said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to "genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

Gardaí aim to bring charges against main Kinahan cartel figures

Gardaí are hoping to bring charges against the Kinahan cartel hierarchy after the US government put a $5m bounty on their heads.

The Indo Daily: America's Most Wanted – Are the Kinahans out for the count?

State agency says it was unaware of plan for it to fund Holohan’s TCD pay

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s Trinity College salary – estimated at €2m over 10 years – looked as if it would have come directly from the Department of Health’s payroll, triggering concern at the highest level.

Mystery hepatitis outbreak hits small number of young children

A small number of unexplained cases of serious hepatitis in young children – which UK experts have speculated could be linked to Covid-19 – are under investigation, the HSE confirmed yesterday.

Police search for gunman after 13 shot in New York

New York police were last night searching for a gunman after 13 people were injured in a shooting that erupted on a subway platform during yesterday morning’s rush hour.

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault in new claims at trial

Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his defamation trial.

‘Don’t care anymore’ among reasons cited by patients in hospital study on Covid vaccine refusal

A study carried out at one of the country’s most prominent hospitals has laid bare the main reasons cited for vaccine-hesitant patients turning down a Covid-19 jab.



