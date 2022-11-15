Today's headlines: Motor insurers made profits of €730m in the last five years; fears over turkey shortage this Christmas due to bird flu

A farmer who suffered life-changing injuries during a violent attack at his home has “wasted away” in hospital, unable to eat or move, with little improvement in his condition, his cousin has said.
Fears are growing within Government of a possible turkey shortage in the lead up to Christmas following an outbreak of bird flu here.
Vicky Phelan’s unflinching courage has left cervical screening for Irish women in a safer place – but she would be the first to say she has died with unfinished business.
The president of the Irish Dental Association has warned people to do “proper research” before travelling abroad for treatments – after a patient lost all her teeth following a procedure in Turkey.
Croke Park will need a bigger upgrade than Aviva Stadium as Ireland prepares its official bid to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK.
Motor insurers have been accused of profiteering after it emerged their profits are continuing to surge while they are passing on tiny premium cuts to motorists.
Nobody – even those at the most senior levels – will be above investigation as part of a root and branch review of the biggest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will improve a €450m apartment scheme, which has been snubbed by developers, if needed.
An insurance consultant has secured a personal insolvency arrangement w hich will see almost €1m in debt written off in return for a payment of just €891.