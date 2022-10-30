Today's headlines: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dundalk; and John Delaney may face €2m bill for emails court battle

Garda units are on the move to new buildings. Stock image

IDA accused of ‘stealing job leads’ from Connect Ireland



An arbitrator has awarded legal costs which it has been estimated could be as much as €7m against IDA Ireland in a dispute involving allegations that senior executives at the state agency lied and falsified records in order to “steal leads” from privately-owned jobs creation initiative Connect Ireland.

Did convicted paedophile Eamon Cooke have an obsession with missing schoolboy Philip Cairns?

For weeks, a team of officers in Crumlin garda station, Dublin, pored over thousands of records searching for clues, examining letters, diaries, notes and journals of a convicted paedophile for anything that might link him to a missing child.

Garda specialist units move is delayed as relocation ‘not properly planned’

The relocation of two of An Garda Síochána’s national specialist units to an industrial estate in Blanchardstown has been delayed.

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dundalk

Gardai are investigating after a man was shot at a house in Dundalk, Co Louth this evening.

John Delaney may face €2m bill for emails court battle

The State’s companies watchdog is to seek a costs order that could result in John Delaney, the former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive, facing an overall €2m legal bill after he lost a two-and-a-half-year battle to shield his work emails from investigators.

Shops trade electricity for sunshine and solar power

Many of the country’s largest retailers are turning to the sun to guide them through the energy crisis by relying more on daylight to illuminate stores or by investing in solar power.

Author of banned sex guide hopes ‘absurd’ embargo will be put to bed

Some of the nine books still banned in Ireland, including How to Drive Your Man Wild in Bed and The Complete Guide to Sex, could be available in bookshops as early as next year.

Sinn Féin councillor calls town a ‘dumping ground for refugees’

A Sinn Féin councillor has claimed his Roscommon constituency is being used as a “dumping ground” for refugees by the Government and “do-gooders”.

Horse Sport board split as new CEO’s probation extends

The board of Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), the 32-county governing body for Irish equestrian sport, is split — and the new chief executive, who was only appointed in January, is facing a vote of no confidence.

Drugs and bullets among items seized after being sent via post

Bullets, alcohol, psychoactive drugs, and vast quantities of tobacco were all intercepted by Revenue after being sent through the post over the past two years.