Today's headlines: Majority want army in Dublin Airport; and social welfare ‘autumn bonus’ on the cards

The check-in area at Dublin Airport last Thursday afternoon after Aer Lingus announced flight cancellations. Picture by Colin Keegan

Dublin Airport in turmoil: bring in the Army, says poll

A large majority of people believe the Army should be drafted in to help at Dublin Airport, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, as cancelled flights, missing baggage and long delays caused further significant disruption at the airport this weekend.

Double payment of an ‘autumn bonus’ on the way for pensioners and social-welfare recipients

One week’s extra payment of the state pension and social welfare to 1.4 million people this autumn is being considered by the Government as part of the budget.

Witness ‘saw Ian Bailey attempting to clean bloodstained clothing’

A witness who claims she saw Ian Bailey attempting to clean bloodstained clothing a day after the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has given a fresh statement to the revived Garda investigation.

Holiday blues worsen for airline passengers

There were fresh scenes of spiralling queues at airline check-in desks yesterday as holidaymakers faced a continuing summer of flight cancellations, lost baggage and long wait times.

Revealed: Ireland's Covid19 Hotspots

Traveller family members suing State for inaction on rapist father

Eleven members of a Traveller family who were raped and abused by the father of the household are to sue the gardaí and the child-welfare authorities who they allege failed to protect them.

Most oppose trans women competing in female sport

A majority of people do not believe transgender women should be allowed to compete in female sports, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Politicians ‘putting patient safety at risk’ by holding up Navan A&E closure

Delays in closing Navan Hospital’s emergency department due to political opposition are putting the lives of critically ill patients at risk, the hospital’s clinical director has warned.

Whistleblower accuses housing charity of litany of safety issues

A whistleblower has accused one of Ireland’s biggest housing associations of operating developments that fall short of fire safety regulations, misusing public funds, and wrongly keeping construction sites open during a Covid lockdown.

Woman raped as a child to sue Tusla and her abuser

A woman who as a child was repeatedly raped by her foster father is suing him and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

75pc of sexual assault victims in therapy have a form of PTSD

Three out of four adult survivors of sexual violence seeking therapy in Ireland suffer from different types of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Airport security staff warn DAA bosses that they will refuse to train Army

Security staff at Dublin Airport have warned that they will refuse to work alongside – or even help train – any soldiers drafted in to guard the airport.

Helen McEntee cracks down on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, as she prepares to welcome her second child

It’s been such a long time coming that it’s well overdue. But finally, a plan has been hatched to tackle a problem that has been the scourge of our society.















