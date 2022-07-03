Today's headlines: Majority want army in Dublin Airport; and social welfare ‘autumn bonus’ on the cards

A large majority of people believe the Army should be drafted in to help at Dublin Airport, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, as cancelled flights, missing baggage and long delays caused further significant disruption at the airport this weekend.
One week’s extra payment of the state pension and social welfare to 1.4 million people this autumn is being considered by the Government as part of the budget.
A witness who claims she saw Ian Bailey attempting to clean bloodstained clothing a day after the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has given a fresh statement to the revived Garda investigation.
There were fresh scenes of spiralling queues at airline check-in desks yesterday as holidaymakers faced a continuing summer of flight cancellations, lost baggage and long wait times.
Eleven members of a Traveller family who were raped and abused by the father of the household are to sue the gardaí and the child-welfare authorities who they allege failed to protect them.
A majority of people do not believe transgender women should be allowed to compete in female sports, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.
Delays in closing Navan Hospital’s emergency department due to political opposition are putting the lives of critically ill patients at risk, the hospital’s clinical director has warned.
A whistleblower has accused one of Ireland’s biggest housing associations of operating developments that fall short of fire safety regulations, misusing public funds, and wrongly keeping construction sites open during a Covid lockdown.
A woman who as a child was repeatedly raped by her foster father is suing him and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.
Three out of four adult survivors of sexual violence seeking therapy in Ireland suffer from different types of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Security staff at Dublin Airport have warned that they will refuse to work alongside – or even help train – any soldiers drafted in to guard the airport.
It’s been such a long time coming that it’s well overdue. But finally, a plan has been hatched to tackle a problem that has been the scourge of our society.