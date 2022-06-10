Today's headlines: Inflation and mortgage hikes biggest squeeze on families in a decade; UK investment firm linked to Catriona Carey could be struck off

Rampant inflation and mortgage hikes mean families now face biggest squeeze in decade



Runaway price rises and the first in a series of mortgage hikes are combining to put the biggest financial squeeze on householders in a decade.

UK investment firm with links to fraudster Catriona Carey faces being struck off

A UK company registered in the name of convicted fraudster Catriona Carey is on the verge of being struck off.

Man due to face trial for the murders of his wife and children has been found dead in prison

A man due to go on trial next week for the murders of his wife and children has been found dead in prison. Sameer Syed (37) was discovered unresponsive in the Midlands Prison after 3pm yesterday.

State agencies ‘dragging their feet’ in transfer of land to LDA for development

Cabinet ministers raised serious concerns about the lack of urgency by State agencies in handing over land to the Land Development Agency (LDA).

Number of patients catching Covid in hospital ‘significant’

The number of patients picking up Covid-19 in hospital is “significant” with 169 people becoming infected over three weeks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

The Indo Daily: From the Stonewall Riots to Mardi Gras —The History of Pride

Soaring car hire costs are steering tourists north of the Border for better value

A car rental company in Northern Ireland has witnessed a 550pc increase in inquiries in the last year, largely driven by tourists looking to save on car hire costs south of the border.

Amateur divers find royal ship that sank in 1682

It had lain undiscovered on sandbanks off the east coast of England for hundreds of years since sinking during a nautical disaster that almost killed the heir to the throne.

ECB begins rate-hike ‘journey’ as it moves to tame inflation

The European Central Bank has put an end to the ultra-low interest rates and net new purchases under its emergency bond-buying programmes that have marked the last decade.

Leaving Cert English Paper 2 Higher analysis

Angry Meath captain Shane McEntee: ‘I had to react to online attacks on my dad’

Meath football captain Shane McEntee has condemned the personal attacks aimed at him and his father Andy in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Clare last Saturday.

A 17-year-old has died following road traffic collision in Co Cavan

A 17-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cavan yesterday evening.