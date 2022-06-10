Today's headlines: Inflation and mortgage hikes biggest squeeze on families in a decade; UK investment firm linked to Catriona Carey could be struck off

Runaway price rises and the first in a series of mortgage hikes are combining to put the biggest financial squeeze on householders in a decade.
A UK company registered in the name of convicted fraudster Catriona Carey is on the verge of being struck off.
A man due to go on trial next week for the murders of his wife and children has been found dead in prison. Sameer Syed (37) was discovered unresponsive in the Midlands Prison after 3pm yesterday.
Cabinet ministers raised serious concerns about the lack of urgency by State agencies in handing over land to the Land Development Agency (LDA).
The number of patients picking up Covid-19 in hospital is “significant” with 169 people becoming infected over three weeks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.
A car rental company in Northern Ireland has witnessed a 550pc increase in inquiries in the last year, largely driven by tourists looking to save on car hire costs south of the border.
It had lain undiscovered on sandbanks off the east coast of England for hundreds of years since sinking during a nautical disaster that almost killed the heir to the throne.
The European Central Bank has put an end to the ultra-low interest rates and net new purchases under its emergency bond-buying programmes that have marked the last decade.
Meath football captain Shane McEntee has condemned the personal attacks aimed at him and his father Andy in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Clare last Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cavan yesterday evening.