Today's headlines: HSE was warned over ‘unsafe’ transgender clinic; Owners of plane carrying cocaine into Longford 'shocked it was on the news'

The light aircraft seized by gardaí at a Co Longford airfield on Thursday night. Photo: Gardaí

Revealed: HSE was warned over ‘unsafe’ transgender clinic

Senior doctors in the National Gender Service warned the HSE in 2019 that it would face a wave of patients who would regret medical gender reassignments due to the poor level of care given to Irish children by the Tavistock clinic.

Owners of plane carrying €8.4m worth of cocaine into Longford 'shocked it was on the news'

Owners of private aircraft risk losing their expensive planes if they do not know who is using them and for what purpose, a senior drug enforcement officer said.

Secret Noah Donohoe files show ‘no loyalist or PSNI agents involved’

Secret files redacted by detectives investigating the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe in 2020 are believed to show no police agent or loyalist paramilitary was involved in his disappearance, the Sunday Independent understands.

Abuser former garda Paul Moody is in same jail division as killer Graham Dwyer

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody has been transferred to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise and is now housed in the same division as depraved murderer Graham Dwyer.

‘Tea and cake’ parties for Covid-19 contact tracers met State’s pandemic rules

An investigation into allegations of “parties” at contact tracing centres during Covid-19 lockdown confirmed birthday gatherings and celebration lunches with cakes, free sandwiches and individually wrapped sweets — but no breaches of public health rules.

Garda who left car at Dublin Airport is ‘given slap on wrist’

The garda who abandoned an unmarked squad car at Dublin Airport while he went on holidays with colleagues has been disciplined by the force.

One in six worth over €20m now a tax exile

One in six of Ireland’s richest people with a net worth of €20m or more is a tax exile, according to the Revenue Commissioners.

Highest prevalence of obesity in Irish kids found at age three

Young children in Ireland are showing their highest rates of being either overweight or obese at the age of three, according to a new study.

WATCH: Dublin couple leave jobs to create wild nature reserve in Wicklow

Anti-vaccine campaigner jailed over car offences

Anti-vaccine extremist Antonio Mureddu was jailed last week for seven nights in Northern Ireland on motoring offences, but was released three days later after he paid a £550 (€650) fine.

4,300 Ukrainian refugees in need of new rooms as rental deals run out

An estimated 4,300 refugees are set to be displaced in the coming weeks as the Government faces fresh challenges to house migrants in a deepening crisis.

Sunday Independent Poll: This will be the winter of our discontent

The August Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows that the cost of living and housing are the public's top priorities, and 94pc of people have experienced a significant increase in the price of food.







