Today's headlines: How Ireland's super-rich used Covid scheme to avoid paying tax; and find out the parking fine black spots in the country

Some of Ireland’s richest people have been able to put off paying €6m in taxes they owe by using a Government scheme designed to save businesses during the pandemic.
Parking inspectors were out in force after the lifting of lockdown restrictions, with new figures revealing local authorities dished out €11m worth of parking fines in the last 14 months.
Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she had an abortion last year while she was on tour, saying: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”
Bernard Dunne has resigned as High Performance Director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) after failing to resolve a conflict with his employers since the Tokyo Olympics.
An additional €307m – or more than €2,000 per student – is to be invested in third-level education as part of a government plan to radically reform the sector.
A murder investigation is under way after a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed at least three times, possibly as part of a historic row dating back more than 10 years.
Sophie Turner has described being pregnant with her second child as “the best blessing ever”.