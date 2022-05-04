Today's headlines: How Ireland's super-rich used Covid scheme to avoid paying tax; and find out the parking fine black spots in the country

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie

How super-rich used Covid scheme to avoid paying tax

Some of Ireland’s richest people have been able to put off paying €6m in taxes they owe by using a Government scheme designed to save businesses during the pandemic.

Revealed: the worst parking fine black spots as €11m worth of tickets handed out since restrictions lifted

Parking inspectors were out in force after the lifting of lockdown restrictions, with new figures revealing local authorities dished out €11m worth of parking fines in the last 14 months.

Phoebe Bridgers reveals she had an abortion last year following US Supreme Court draft ruling

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she had an abortion last year while she was on tour, saying: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Indo Daily: A nuclear tsunami and other empty threats — 10 weeks of Russia’s war on Ukraine

Bernard Dunne resigns from IABA position after ‘letter’ row

Bernard Dunne has resigned as High Performance Director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) after failing to resolve a conflict with his employers since the Tokyo Olympics.

Plan to spend €2,000 more per college student in sector reform

An additional €307m – or more than €2,000 per student – is to be invested in third-level education as part of a government plan to radically reform the sector.

Gardaí probe if historic row led to fatal Kilkenny stabbing

A murder investigation is under way after a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed at least three times, possibly as part of a historic row dating back more than 10 years.

Baby is coming: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner expecting second child

Sophie Turner has described being pregnant with her second child as “the best blessing ever”.