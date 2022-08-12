Today's headlines: Gardaí issue warrant for man alleged to have fled to Asia with boy; mortgage lender caps loans at two-and-a-half times salary

Gardaí had previously tracked the suspect’s movements from Dublin Airport to the country he is now based in and which he is a native of

Mortgage lender caps loans at two-and-a-half times salary

A lender will cap the size of new home loans at just two-and-a-half times income for the first time.

Gardaí issue warrant for man alleged to have fled to Asia with boy

A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) has been issued for a medical professional who is alleged to have fled to an Asian country with a young boy.

More water restrictions enforced at night as hot spell hits supplies

Night-time water restrictions have been introduced in several more areas as the hot, dry spell increases the pressure on supplies.

Richie Sadlier confirms he is expecting first child with wife Fiona four years after being told they could not conceive naturally

RTÉ football pundit and author Richie Sadlier has confirmed he and his wife Fiona are expecting their first child.

The Indo Daily UNSOLVED: Heist! The mystery of the Northern Bank robbery

Universal Covid jab to hit all variants needed urgently say scientists as more waves feared

A universal Covid vaccine is “urgently needed”, scientists have warned after a study confirmed previous infection or vaccination offers only limited protection against new variants of the coronavirus.

The six heatwave survival tips you never knew – and why milk could be the best drink option

Amid the sweltering conditions of recent days, many people will be desperately trying to keep cool and come up with creative ways to survive the heatwave.

Windfall worth €4.3m for Irish finance duo after sale of funds services firm

Veteran lawyer David Dillon and funds expert and former Ireland rugby player Paul McNaughton are set to split an immediate €4.3m windfall from the 2020 sale of their Irish funds services firm after it performed much better than its new UK owner had anticipated.

Dogs trust has received 1,732 requests to take unwanted pets so far this year

Ireland's largest dog welfare charity has said around eight dogs are being surrendered every day.

Simon Harris pushes for cut in €3,000 student fee in September cost-of-living package

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is pushing for the €3,000 third-level student contribution to be cut as part of the Government’s September cost-of-living package.

Revealed: main complaints made to consumer watchdog last year

Customers experiencing issues with faulty goods and services was the main complaint made to the consumer watchdog last year, a report shows.








