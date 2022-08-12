Today's headlines: Gardaí issue warrant for man alleged to have fled to Asia with boy; mortgage lender caps loans at two-and-a-half times salary

A lender will cap the size of new home loans at just two-and-a-half times income for the first time.
A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) has been issued for a medical professional who is alleged to have fled to an Asian country with a young boy.
Night-time water restrictions have been introduced in several more areas as the hot, dry spell increases the pressure on supplies.
RTÉ football pundit and author Richie Sadlier has confirmed he and his wife Fiona are expecting their first child.
A universal Covid vaccine is “urgently needed”, scientists have warned after a study confirmed previous infection or vaccination offers only limited protection against new variants of the coronavirus.
Amid the sweltering conditions of recent days, many people will be desperately trying to keep cool and come up with creative ways to survive the heatwave.
Veteran lawyer David Dillon and funds expert and former Ireland rugby player Paul McNaughton are set to split an immediate €4.3m windfall from the 2020 sale of their Irish funds services firm after it performed much better than its new UK owner had anticipated.
Ireland's largest dog welfare charity has said around eight dogs are being surrendered every day.
Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is pushing for the €3,000 third-level student contribution to be cut as part of the Government’s September cost-of-living package.
Customers experiencing issues with faulty goods and services was the main complaint made to the consumer watchdog last year, a report shows.