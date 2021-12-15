Today's headlines: 'Game-changing' new Covid pill ‘will be here in weeks’; suspended solicitor wants court to halt alleged negligence probe

‘Game-changing’ new Covid pill here in weeks

A ‘game-changing’ antiviral pill that prevents people becoming seriously ill from Covid could be supplied to Ireland by the end of next month, the Government has been told.

Clíodhna (12) wins ‘Snowman’ colouring contest as 2,000 enter in memory of Carla McGinley

After hours of deliberations, a team of expert judges has chosen a winner from the 2,000-plus entrants in the ‘Snowman for Carla’ colouring competition.

Suspended solicitor seeking to block probe into allegations of negligence

A suspended solicitor is seeking to block an inquiry into professional negligence allegations against him.

Christmas Music Quiz: Put your knowledge of festive favourites to the test

Test yourself with our Christmas songs quiz and see how well you know your Santa Baby from your Santa Claus is Coming To Town. Why not get competitive by seeing how your friends and family fare?

No 10 staff told to ‘go out the back’ after Downing Street Christmas quiz, report claims

The Daily Mirror reported that the quiz on December 15 – which Boris Johnson helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.

Thousands exposed to risk of poor quality water, EPA warns

Thousands of consumers were exposed to lead, bugs, chemicals and pesticides in their drinking water last year, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report shows.

The Indo Daily: Jackpot! — The syndicate who took on the Lotto and won

Lotto operator may struggle to recoup the €400m it paid for 20-year licence



Punters aren’t the only ones who may feel frustrated at the lack of money coming out of the National Lottery.

€100 credit for energy bills will also be given for second home

People who own holiday homes in addition to their main residence will get a €100 credit off their electricity bills for both properties under the Government’s new scheme aimed at reducing energy costs.

UN weather agency sounds alarm after Arctic records its highest ever temperature of 38C

The UN weather agency has warned the Arctic region recorded its highest ever temperature of 38C, the latest in a string of “alarm bells about our changing climate”.