Today's headlines: 'Game-changer' First Home scheme to help bridge gap for squeezed middle home buyers; Greens seek ‘double-digit’ pension and welfare hikes

First Home scheme to help bridge gap for middle tier buyers

The First Home shared equity scheme is set to be rolled out from early July, with €400m funding from the Government, the has learned.

Could these be the political winners and losers of our population rising to over 5 million?



The biggest shake-up in the number of TDs in half a century will cause ripple effects right across the country – and there’ll be winners and losers.

Britain may not be available as back-up gas source if Russia closes the taps

Ireland may have to brace itself for gas shortages by the autumn as Russia starts turning the screws on Europe by limiting supplies, according to David Horgan, chairman of Irish-based oil and gas explorer Clontarf Energy.

One in five home births transferred to hospital after woman starts labour – report

More than one in five women in Ireland who opt for a home birth are transferred to hospital after starting labour, new figures show.

The Indo Daily: From Trinity College to leader of Sinn Féin - the making of Mary Lou McDonald

Governor promises clemency for doctors who perform abortions

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor has pledged to grant clemency to doctors prosecuted for performing abortions, as the party seeks ways to defy stringent new restrictions in red states.

Landlord exodus helps cool house price rises but price of three-bed semi in Dublin heading for €500,000

A flood of landlord-owned homes coming to market is helping to cool house price inflation in some parts of the country, with almost a third of all homes for sale in certain areas now accounted for by landlords exiting real estate or reducing their holdings.

Padraig Harrington adds another Major to collection with victory at US Senior Open

PÁDRAIG Harrington survived a final-round charge by his Ryder Cup nemesis Steve Stricker to win the US Senior Open and his first senior Major by a shot at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Greens seek ‘double-digit’ pension and welfare hikes for ‘anti-poverty’ Budget

The Green Party is calling for a minimum €10 increase in the weekly State pension and in social welfare payments in October’s Budget.

Passengers in disarray last night after Aer Lingus cancels several flights to and from Dublin Airport

The company has apologised, saying a Covid surge among staff and Air Traffic Control strikes in France, Italy and Spain, had caused “buffers” to fail.