Today's headlines: 'Game-changer' First Home scheme to help bridge gap for squeezed middle home buyers; Greens seek ‘double-digit’ pension and welfare hikes

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
The First Home shared equity scheme is set to be rolled out from early July, with €400m funding from the Government, the has learned.
The biggest shake-up in the number of TDs in half a century will cause ripple effects right across the country – and there’ll be winners and losers.
Ireland may have to brace itself for gas shortages by the autumn as Russia starts turning the screws on Europe by limiting supplies, according to David Horgan, chairman of Irish-based oil and gas explorer Clontarf Energy.
More than one in five women in Ireland who opt for a home birth are transferred to hospital after starting labour, new figures show.
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor has pledged to grant clemency to doctors prosecuted for performing abortions, as the party seeks ways to defy stringent new restrictions in red states.
A flood of landlord-owned homes coming to market is helping to cool house price inflation in some parts of the country, with almost a third of all homes for sale in certain areas now accounted for by landlords exiting real estate or reducing their holdings.
PÁDRAIG Harrington survived a final-round charge by his Ryder Cup nemesis Steve Stricker to win the US Senior Open and his first senior Major by a shot at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania.
The Green Party is calling for a minimum €10 increase in the weekly State pension and in social welfare payments in October’s Budget.
The company has apologised, saying a Covid surge among staff and Air Traffic Control strikes in France, Italy and Spain, had caused “buffers” to fail.