Today's headlines: Five new pension rates linked to age you retire; and Government knew of AIB cashless plans days in advance

Here are the morning's top stories on Independent.ie
Five different rates of the state pension are to be paid to workers who retire up to the age of 70 under landmark reforms of the system, the Irish Independent can reveal.
The Government was told about AIB’s controversial plan to downgrade a large number of its branches four days before it was announced, despite claims it was “blindsided” by the move.
The Government should follow the example of weather alerts and issue advance warning to the public of the next wave of Covid-19, a leading virologist has said.
Now a debut author, former Love Island Irish contestant Yewande Biala opens up about the racism in influencer culture, finding her voice and why Tinder is better than Raya.
‘When communities stand together, they can achieve anything,” was the delighted reaction from one GAA club after it emerged that AIB had reversed its decision to turn 70 branches into cashless facilities.
Gardaí have arrested the chief suspect after a young mum was the victim of a suspected sexual assault in a Co Kildare forest.
Liz Truss has vowed to review all EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of next year if she becomes prime minister, and to scrap
or replace those that are deemed to hinder UK growth.
Back in 2007, when AIB chief executive Colin Hunt was leaving his job as a boom-era adviser to then finance minister Brian Cowen to work for Australian investment bank Macquarie, a young Fine Gael senator raised an objection.
Lisa Smith, the first Irish person convicted of Islamic State (IS) membership, was jailed for 15 months yesterday.
AIB is set for the biggest benefit among Irish banks following this week’s European Central Bank (ECB) rate rise.
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Nurses, teachers and gardaí are priced out of the property market as new figures show they would not qualify for a mortgage for the average three-bed semi-detached house.
Ballybrit is back, as the world-famous Galway Races get under starter’s orders on Monday with capacity crowds returning.
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.