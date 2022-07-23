Today's headlines: Five new pension rates linked to age you retire; and Government knew of AIB cashless plans days in advance

Here are the morning's top stories on Independent.ie

Five new pension rates linked to age you retire

Five different rates of the state pension are to be paid to workers who retire up to the age of 70 under landmark reforms of the system, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Government knew about AIB's cashless plans four days before move despite claims of being ‘blindsided’

The Government was told about AIB’s controversial plan to downgrade a large number of its branches four days before it was announced, despite claims it was “blindsided” by the move.

Issue warnings on next wave of Covid-19 in style of weather alerts, expert urges Government

The Government should follow the example of weather alerts and issue advance warning to the public of the next wave of Covid-19, a leading virologist has said.

Yewande Biala: ‘Love Island is a mirror representation of the society that we live in, so why the f**k are you shocked?’

Now a debut author, former Love Island Irish contestant Yewande Biala opens up about the racism in influencer culture, finding her voice and why Tinder is better than Raya.

‘When communities stand together, they can achieve anything’ – relief as brave towns get AIB to back down

‘When communities stand together, they can achieve anything,” was the delighted reaction from one GAA club after it emerged that AIB had reversed its decision to turn 70 branches into cashless facilities.

‘Volatile’ chief suspect quizzed after young mum brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in forest

Gardaí have arrested the chief suspect after a young mum was the victim of a suspected sexual assault in a Co Kildare forest.

Truss vows to ditch EU laws

Liz Truss has vowed to review all EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of next year if she becomes prime minister, and to scrap

or replace those that are deemed to hinder UK growth.

Colin Hunt profile: Brian Cowen's boom era adviser is confident and cerebral but failed to look around the cashless corner

Back in 2007, when AIB chief executive Colin Hunt was leaving his job as a boom-era adviser to then finance minister Brian Cowen to work for Australian investment bank Macquarie, a young Fine Gael senator raised an objection.

The Indo Daily Select: From Government Jet to ISIS Bride - the Lisa Smith Story (Part Two)

‘She knew full well what she was getting into’ – Lisa Smith handed 15-month jail term for Islamic State membership

Lisa Smith, the first Irish person convicted of Islamic State (IS) membership, was jailed for 15 months yesterday.

AIB banking €150m boost from ECB’s big interest rate increase

AIB is set for the biggest benefit among Irish banks following this week’s European Central Bank (ECB) rate rise.

Mother and partner murdered son (15)

A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.

Figures show buying a home is out of reach for the average worker

Nurses, teachers and gardaí are priced out of the property market as new figures show they would not qualify for a mortgage for the average three-bed semi-detached house.

From just 1,000 punters a day last year to 130,000 festival fans next week, Galway Races are good to go

Ballybrit is back, as the world-famous Galway Races get under starter’s orders on Monday with capacity crowds returning.

Scientists invent laser so powerful it ‘scorches the air’ to create patterns

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.