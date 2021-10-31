Today's headlines: Farmers to be told to cut emissions by up to 30pc; Minister’s video re-edited after public health questions raised

Farmers to be told: cut emissions by as much as 30pc

The Government’s climate action plan contains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the agriculture sector by between 22pc and 30pc — but the national livestock herd will not be cut, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Leo Varadkar accused of slur against the budget watchdog

The State’s budget watchdog has accused Leo Varadkar of misrepresentation and of making a “slur” against their work.

Conmen here are responsible for ‘overseas’ scam calls

A garda clampdown targeting the criminal gangs involved in scam calls has established that some of the fraudsters are running these criminal enterprises within Ireland.

Dermot Desmond firm in legal action against Ulick O’Connor estate

A solicitor has been appointed to administer the estate of writer Ulick O’Connor and deal with possible legal proceedings from a firm associated with billionaire financier Dermot Desmond.

Discarded, unopened bottle of wine re-examined in Sophie Tuscan de Plantier case

A special squad of gardaí has been quietly reinvestigating the notoriously brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Minister’s video re-edited after public health questions raised

A promotional video featuring a junior minister had to be re-edited amid concerns about public health measures and social distancing.

Big Read: Veronica Guerin’s last story – John Traynor, the mysterious killing of a priest and missing documents

She never got to tell that tale due to the criminal getting an injunction against her.

Louise McSharry blasts decision to not let her present final radio shows on 2fm this weekend

Louise McSharry has revealed that she is “gutted” that she didn’t get to host her final show on 2fm this weekend.

Parents ‘must learn about the symptoms of Delta’

A major information campaign for parents about the symptoms of the Covid-19 Delta variant must be launched by the Department of Education as a matter of urgency, a teacher’s union demanded this weekend.