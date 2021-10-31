Today's headlines: Farmers to be told to cut emissions by up to 30pc; Minister’s video re-edited after public health questions raised

The Government’s climate action plan contains a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the agriculture sector by between 22pc and 30pc — but the national livestock herd will not be cut, the Sunday Independent has learned.
The State’s budget watchdog has accused Leo Varadkar of misrepresentation and of making a “slur” against their work.
A garda clampdown targeting the criminal gangs involved in scam calls has established that some of the fraudsters are running these criminal enterprises within Ireland.
A solicitor has been appointed to administer the estate of writer Ulick O’Connor and deal with possible legal proceedings from a firm associated with billionaire financier Dermot Desmond.
A special squad of gardaí has been quietly reinvestigating the notoriously brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
A promotional video featuring a junior minister had to be re-edited amid concerns about public health measures and social distancing.
She never got to tell that tale due to the criminal getting an injunction against her.
Louise McSharry has revealed that she is “gutted” that she didn’t get to host her final show on 2fm this weekend.
A major information campaign for parents about the symptoms of the Covid-19 Delta variant must be launched by the Department of Education as a matter of urgency, a teacher’s union demanded this weekend.