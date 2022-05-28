Today's headlines: Dublin Airport queues to lessen by early June; Conor McGregor criticised by Ukrainian President Zelensky

Here are this morning's top news stories on Independent.ie

Dublin Airport queues will be ‘less than 30 minutes by early June’ but expect parking problems all summer

Dublin Airport is promising that passengers will get through security in 30 minutes or less from early June. Airport chiefs have faced a barrage of criticism since the lifting of restrictions and a ramping up of air schedules in March. Critics have cited long queues, poor service, limited parking and a lack of taxis.

Simon Coveney blames passport delays on applicants taking ‘months’ to send in documentation

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has again blamed passport applicants amid ongoing delays, claiming they are taking “months” to send in necessary documents.

Conor McGregor criticised by Ukrainian President Zelensky over photo op with Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a travelling Irish delegation he was once a fan of Conor McGregor but said he changed his opinion due the Dublin man posing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Academic role was created at college for second former secretary-general

An academic role was created for a second former secretary-general on secondment from a government department, who is continuing to receive his salary of €215,998, it has been confirmed.

The Indo Daily Select: Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom

Olympic legend’s son ‘collateral damage’ in hotel group row involving a tycoon and a king

A self-made tycoon, the son of a sporting legend, a king, a former prime minister, a high-stakes corporate battle and some of the world’s most exclusive and luxurious hotels. It is a cast of characters and a backdrop that would not be out of place in a Sky Atlantic mini-series, except the drama is very real and at least part of it is now set to play out in the High Court in Dublin.

Trinity refuses to release emails relating to Tony Holohan position

Trinity College Dublin is refusing to release internal emails relating to the proposed appointment of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan as professor of public health strategy and leadership.

Long-range weapons ‘vital’ to Ukraine as Russia making ‘palpable progress’ in Donbas, says Johnson

Advanced long-range weapons should be sent to Ukraine as Russia makes gains in the eastern Donbas region, British prime minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.

The former Irish bobsleigh star helping Ukraine’s information war

A member of the first Irish bobsleigh team to qualify for the Winter ­Olympics has become an unlikely key player in the information war over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Final warnings to 10,000 firms as Revenue acts on tax warehousing

At least 10,000 businesses are at risk of being kicked off Revenue’s debt-warehousing scheme if they do not file their late tax returns within days.

Parents of wheelchair user in protest after builders turn path to local bus stop into ‘impossible’ flight of stairs

The family of a young wheelchair user have expressed their anger after changes to a public right of way have turned his 80-metre trip to the bus stop into an almost impossible 1km journey.