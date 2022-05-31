Today's headlines: Dublin Airport faces June bank holiday with staff levels of just 70pc; Kerry hospital ‘aware’ of doctor sharing anti-vaccine posts online

Here are this morning's top news stories on Independent.ie

Dublin Airport faces into bank holiday with staffing levels stuck at 70pc

Dublin Airport will head into the busy June bank holiday with staff levels at just 70pc of where they were before the pandemic. Tensions remain high following a torrid weekend where more than 1000 people missed flights as queues spilled out of the airport doors.

Kerry hospital ‘aware’ doctor was sharing anti-vaccine posts online

University Hospital Kerry has said it is aware of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media under his real name.

Emergency laws will protect garda access to mobile data after ruling on Graham Dwyer case

The Cabinet is to sign off on plans for emergency legislation which will ensure gardaí can continue to access retained data for national security reasons in the wake of the ruling on the Graham Dwyer murder trial.

The Indo Daily: From government jet to ISIS bride - the Lisa Smith story (part two)

Dublin Airport Authority seconded four executives to Saudi Arabia

The DAA seconded four senior executives from Dublin Airport to Saudi Arabia this year after it won a contract to ­operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in ­Jeddah.

Majority of frontline healthcare workers still waiting for Covid bonus



Most healthcare workers have still not been paid the pandemic bonus payment of up to €1,000 as a gesture of gratitude for their work on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, it emerged yesterday.

High Court writes off €18.6m owed by property consultant

A property consultant and one-time developer and auctioneer has had debts of €18.6m written off in return for a contribution of just €31,000 to his creditors.

Fall in number of people getting mortgage approval ahead of expected rate rises

There has been a drop in the number of people being approved for a mortgage, in a further sign that the red-hot property market may be calming down.

Hero's welcome for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle as 35,000 turn up to celebrate Champions Cup win



