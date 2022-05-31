Today's headlines: Dublin Airport faces June bank holiday with staff levels of just 70pc; Kerry hospital ‘aware’ of doctor sharing anti-vaccine posts online

Here are this morning's top news stories on Independent.ie
Dublin Airport will head into the busy June bank holiday with staff levels at just 70pc of where they were before the pandemic. Tensions remain high following a torrid weekend where more than 1000 people missed flights as queues spilled out of the airport doors.
University Hospital Kerry has said it is aware of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media under his real name.
The Cabinet is to sign off on plans for emergency legislation which will ensure gardaí can continue to access retained data for national security reasons in the wake of the ruling on the Graham Dwyer murder trial.
The DAA seconded four senior executives from Dublin Airport to Saudi Arabia this year after it won a contract to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Most healthcare workers have still not been paid the pandemic bonus payment of up to €1,000 as a gesture of gratitude for their work on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, it emerged yesterday.
A property consultant and one-time developer and auctioneer has had debts of €18.6m written off in return for a contribution of just €31,000 to his creditors.
There has been a drop in the number of people being approved for a mortgage, in a further sign that the red-hot property market may be calming down.