Today's headlines: Criminals to be named and shamed by CAB under new plans; Student fees to be cut in plan to reduce cost of third level

Criminals to be named and shamed under new CAB proposals

The names of criminals who have made settlements with the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are set to be published under new proposals from Justice Minister Helen McEntee. The plan will see the names and certain specific details of persons who have made settlements ­published.

Cuts to student fees on table as part of plan to slash cost of third level

Cuts to student fees will be considered by Cabinet under a major plan to reduce the cost of third-level education. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will outline to colleagues the landmark reforms to how the sector is funded, while also setting out his plans for addressing the cost of going to college.

The Indo Daily: The greatest pain - one mother’s journey on life after losing her babies

Farmers to get €1,000 windfall to grow silage

Farmers will receive up to €1,000 each to grow silage this year as part of a multi-million euro package, which Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is expected to unveil today.

Ukrainian forces deliver series of body blows to Russian advances

A Ukrainian counter-­offensive pushed Russian forces 40km east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, US officials said last night. They also said Russian gains in Donbas had been “minimal at best” and “quite frankly anaemic”, and that Vladimir Putin’s troops appeared to be displaying a risk aversion to casualties.

One in four parents struggling to pay for child’s vital asthma medication

More than a quarter of parents are s truggling to pay for their child's vital asthma medication with some having to do without it due to the cost, leaving them at risk of a potentially serious attack, a major survey reveals today.

Former master of National Maternity Hospital raises concerns over relocation

The former master of the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin about his ongoing serious concerns at plans to relocate the hospital to the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Threat of industrial action is mounting amid pay claims

The threat of mass industrial action is mounting as the cost-of-living crunch triggers wage demands as high as 10pc. Thousands of community-sector workers seeking salary hikes to counter rising inflation are planning a national day of protest in Dublin today.

McEntee under FG pressure over prison capacity

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been called upon by her own party to ensure there is an increase in the number of prison places amid a major crackdown on crime.

EU says Apple abusing dominant position in digital payments tech

Apple faces a possible hefty fine and may have to open its mobile payment system to competitors after EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker with restricting rivals’ access to its technology used for mobile wallets.

US Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets

Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion rights supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the US Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which legalized abortion nationwide.

Trump said shoot BLM protesters, new book alleges

Donald Trump wanted Black Lives Matter protesters outside the White House to be shot in the legs, according to his former defence secretary.

‘I thought that’s so cool even the lads are afraid to fight her’ – Emer O’Neill on childhood karate lessons with Katie Taylor

The former Irish international basketball player said Taylor has inspired young people across the country and “changed boxing for females for the whole world”.

Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present; of accompanying her on the red carpet at the Met Gala

The prestigious fashion event on May 2 coincided this year with the world-renowned fashion designer's 67th birthday.