Today's headlines: Cost-of-living crisis has government looking at action plan; Ian Bailey plans own series on Sophie murder

There is increasing concern in Government that the economy will be hit harder than expected in the “current environment of extreme uncertainty”.
Ian Bailey, the former chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier, says he plans to produce his own podcast and documentary series about the infamous killing.
A new report has raised fears of fresh allegations of sexual abuse of residents at a disability centre in Donegal. The latest report follows on from the Brandon report which found that 18 residents at the Ard Gréine Court centre in Stranorlar, Co Donegal, were sexually abused 108 times by another resident.
On-the-run conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has broken cover to deliver a speech at an anti-vax conference in England attended by the nephew of assassinated US president John F Kennedy, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
The retired garda who led the investigation into the murder of missing woman Sandra Collins has called on people with information to “have a heart” and help “end her family’s pain”.
The Office of the Information Commissioner has directed it is not in the public interest to publish records about taxpayer-funded housing associations that were failing to meet voluntary regulation standards.
Gardaí believe key figures in the Kinahan organised crime group are unable to leave Dubai — despite having had their assets seized and their bank accounts frozen by the United Arab Emirates government.
An archbishop alerted Garda headquarters in 2012 about the alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by a senior garda against his sister, sparking a major internal investigation and the detective’s forced retirement.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that cutting agriculture emissions by close to 30pc could lead to a fall in food production and a forcible reduction in the size of the national herd.
Tom Sheehan plays back every moment of that night in August 2020 when he was told his 26-year-old son, from Doneraile in Co Cork, was dead after being restrained during an altercation outside the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. Almost two years on, no one has been prosecuted for his death.