Today's headlines: Cost-of-living crisis has government looking at action plan; Ian Bailey plans own series on Sophie murder

'I felt used and abused, not by Jim Sheridan’s production on Sky, but by the Netflix production.' Pictured, Ian Bailey who is now living in Glengarriff. Photo: Mark Condren

Economy alert: Cost-of-living crisis and eurozone stagnation have government looking at action plan

There is increasing concern in Government that the economy will be hit harder than expected in the “current environment of extreme uncertainty”.

Sick of being ‘commodified’ — Ian Bailey plans own series on Sophie murder

Ian Bailey, the former chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier, says he plans to produce his own podcast and documentary series about the infamous killing.

Fears of fresh allegations in ‘Brandon’ sexual abuse case in Donegal care home

A new report has raised fears of fresh allegations of sexual abuse of residents at a disability centre in Donegal. The latest report follows on from the Brandon report which found that 18 residents at the Ard Gréine Court centre in Stranorlar, Co Donegal, were sexually abused 108 times by another resident.

On-the-run Covid denier Dolores Cahill breaks cover to give speech at anti-vax conference

On-the-run conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has broken cover to deliver a speech at an anti-vax conference in England attended by the nephew of assassinated US president John F Kennedy, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

End family’s pain and tell them where Sandra is buried — garda

The retired garda who led the investigation into the murder of missing woman Sandra Collins has called on people with information to “have a heart” and help “end her family’s pain”.

Housing association records will stay secret after FOI request is turned down

The Office of the Information Commissioner has directed it is not in the public interest to publish records about taxpayer-funded housing associations that were failing to meet voluntary regulation standards.

Kinahans stuck in UAE as fleeing seems ‘too risky’

Gardaí believe key figures in the Kinahan organised crime group are unable to leave Dubai — despite having had their assets seized and their bank accounts frozen by the United Arab Emirates government.

Archbishop helped jail garda officer for abuse of sister

An archbishop alerted Garda headquarters in 2012 about the alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by a senior garda against his sister, sparking a major internal investigation and the detective’s forced retirement.

Ministers at odds over cuts in emissions and food security

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that cutting agriculture emissions by close to 30pc could lead to a fall in food production and a forcible reduction in the size of the national herd.

‘All we want is to give Darragh justice’, say his grieving parents

Tom Sheehan plays back every moment of that night in August 2020 when he was told his 26-year-old son, from Doneraile in Co Cork, was dead after being restrained during an altercation outside the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. Almost two years on, no one has been prosecuted for his death.