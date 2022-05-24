Today's headlines: Catriona Carey silent on fraud claims as road offences land her in court; 'No backlog': Passport delays blamed on form errors

The Department of Foreign Affairs insists there is no backlog in processing passports and has blamed forms being filled out incorrectly, as almost 200,000 people wait for their delayed travel documents ahead of summer holiday season.
Catriona Carey was in an apologetic mood in Kilkenny District Court yesterday morning. But when asked outside the courthouse whether she had anything to say to the dozens of people who allege she scammed them out of €500,000, the former Ireland international hockey and camogie player remained silent.
A judge has been strongly criticised for saying she was “sick to the back teeth” of defendants looking for interpreters to assist them in court proceedings when they have been living in Ireland for years.
Thousands of medical procedures have been cancelled as the HSE warns of “significant disruption” during a 48-hour strike by laboratory scientists from today.
Education officials have tried to block the construction of more than 3,000 homes, arguing they have nowhere to put a school for the children who will grow up there.
An Irish American tourist has spoken of his shock at being quoted a fee of €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland for three weeks this summer.
Missed summer weddings, parties and other social outings may be the price of another rise in Covid-19 as a new, more infectious variant BA.4 arrives in Ireland, experts warned yesterday.
Parents will have to fundraise for the surging cost of heating and lighting their children’s classrooms if school grants are not kept at Covid levels, according to primary school managers.
The famed tree used to produce hurleys could be gazumped by another wood altogether as disease and the war in Ukraine has hit traditional supplies.
Images showing British prime minister Boris Johnson raising a glass at a leaving party in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to the UK Parliament.