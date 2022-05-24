Today's headlines: Catriona Carey silent on fraud claims as road offences land her in court; 'No backlog': Passport delays blamed on form errors

‘No backlog’: 195,000 delayed passports blamed on form errors

The Department of Foreign Affairs insists there is no backlog in processing passports and has blamed forms being filled out incorrectly, as almost 200,000 people wait for their delayed travel documents ahead of summer holiday ­season.

Catriona Carey silent on fraud claims as road offences land her in court

Catriona Carey was in an apologetic mood in Kilkenny District Court yesterday morning. But when asked outside the courthouse whether she had anything to say to the dozens of people who allege she scammed them out of €500,000, the former Ireland international hockey and camogie player remained silent.

Anti-racism group hits out at judge who said she was ‘sick’ of court requests for interpreters

A judge has been strongly criticised for saying she was “sick to the back teeth” of defendants looking for interpreters to assist them in court proceedings when they have been living in Ireland for years.

Thousands of hospital procedures cancelled as lab scientists strike for two more days

Thousands of medical procedures have been cancelled as the HSE warns of “significant disruption” during a 48-hour strike by laboratory scientists from today.

Department of Education officials tried to block construction of over 3,000 homes over lack of school site

Education officials have tried to block the construction of more than 3,000 homes, arguing they have nowhere to put a school for the children who will grow up there.

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - How Keane v McCarthy divided the nation

Shadows of Saipan: How Keane v McCarthy divided the nation (part 2)

American tourist on €10k quote to rent car in Ireland: ‘Honestly I could ship my own car there and back’

An Irish American tourist has spoken of his shock at being quoted a fee of €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland for three weeks this summer.

New Covid variant will increase cases but won’t be more severe

Missed summer weddings, parties and other social outings may be the price of another rise in Covid-19 as a new, more infectious variant BA.4 arrives in Ireland, experts warned yesterday.

Parents ‘face fundraising to cover cost of heating schools if Covid grant ends’

Parents will have to fundraise for the surging cost of heating and lighting their children’s classrooms if school grants are not kept at Covid levels, according to primary school managers.

Why top hurlers and hurley makers in Ireland are now backing bamboo: ‘At first I was sceptical’

The famed tree used to produce hurleys could be gazumped by another wood altogether as disease and the war in Ukraine has hit traditional supplies.

Police under pressure after Boris Johnson is not fined for lockdown party

Images showing British prime minister Boris Johnson raising a glass at a leaving party in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to the UK Parliament.