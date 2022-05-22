Today's headlines: Cabinet secret memo warns of social unrest over Ukrainian refugees; Ireland's 150 best employers revealed

Undated handout photo of Lily Smirnova who leads art classes at an orphanage set up to help young Ukrainian refugees

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning

Cabinet secret memo warns of social unrest over Ukrainian refugees

The Government has been secretly warned that the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into towns and cities across the country poses a risk to social cohesion and integration, particularly among deprived communities.

Ireland’s 150 Best Employers 2022: full list

Google has retained its position as Ireland’s best employer, according to a comprehensive research project studying more than 1,000 companies.

Player with FAI role among 10 men arrested in match-fixing probe

A high-profile League of Ireland footballer, a manager and a player who also holds a role within the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) were among the 10 men arrested last week over alleged match-fixing.

Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free

This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years of grief and pain since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.

Lixnaw priest in call for greater Irish gun control

The priest who was one of the first on the scene of the murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, last September has called on the Government to introduce greater gun control following a spate of murder-suicides.

Ringing ‘for a laugh’ is criminal - Ambulance service got almost 1,400 hoax calls last year

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) received almost 1,400 bogus or hoax calls last year, with every single call having to be thoroughly vetted to check whether it is an emergency.

Significant progress made in investigation into Ballymun murder

Gardaí are making “significant progress” in the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, as her family prepares to lay her to rest tomorrow.

Risk of suicide highest among women entering menopause

A woman whose mother died by suicide has urged people to be aware of the link between menopause and mental health . Her comments come as Veronica O’Keane, professor of psychiatry in Trinity College Dublin, warned that suicide in women is a real concern at menopausal age.

Haughey’s low-key ally Vincent Brady leaves €31m – and GAA tickets



Former Fianna Fáil TD Vincent Brady has left over €31m in his will, bequeathing his ministerial pension, his Oireachtas pension and his state pension to his “estranged spouse” Mollie.















