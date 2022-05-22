Today's headlines: Cabinet secret memo warns of social unrest over Ukrainian refugees; Ireland's 150 best employers revealed

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
The Government has been secretly warned that the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into towns and cities across the country poses a risk to social cohesion and integration, particularly among deprived communities.
Google has retained its position as Ireland’s best employer, according to a comprehensive research project studying more than 1,000 companies.
A high-profile League of Ireland footballer, a manager and a player who also holds a role within the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) were among the 10 men arrested last week over alleged match-fixing.
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years of grief and pain since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
The priest who was one of the first on the scene of the murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, last September has called on the Government to introduce greater gun control following a spate of murder-suicides.
The National Ambulance Service (NAS) received almost 1,400 bogus or hoax calls last year, with every single call having to be thoroughly vetted to check whether it is an emergency.
Gardaí are making “significant progress” in the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, as her family prepares to lay her to rest tomorrow.
A woman whose mother died by suicide has urged people to be aware of the link between menopause and mental health . Her comments come as Veronica O’Keane, professor of psychiatry in Trinity College Dublin, warned that suicide in women is a real concern at menopausal age.
Former Fianna Fáil TD Vincent Brady has left over €31m in his will, bequeathing his ministerial pension, his Oireachtas pension and his state pension to his “estranged spouse” Mollie.