Today’s headlines: Budget plan for double child benefit payment; Convicted murderer known as Boy A in Ana Kriegel case moved to adult prison

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Budget plan for double child benefit payment

The Government is considering a one-off double payment of the €140 child benefit sum as part of a cost-of-living package that will help parents.

Boy A in Ana Kriegel case is moved to adult prison

The convicted teenage murderer in the Ana Kriegel case, known as Boy A, has been moved to an adult prison, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Meath murder suspect presented himself at garda station

THE only suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old mother presented himself at a garda station at around 5am yesterday.

Students could be facing Galway-Dublin commutes due to accommodation crisis

Daily commutes from Galway to Dublin and back are among the dire predictions being voiced about the choices facing students caught in the grip of a worsening college accommodation crisis.

Garda investigation of murder 40 years ago left gay community in fear of being ‘outed’

The brutal murder of RTÉ set designer Charles Self remains unsolved 40 years on, but the aftermath and the investigation into his killing was the catalyst for changing the way gardaí treated the gay community in Ireland.

The Indo Daily: Mercury Rising – why Ireland’s heatwave is a sign of things to come

Read More

‘Why shouldn’t married and transgender women be allowed to take part in Rose of Tralee?’ Contestants welcome more inclusive pageant

The Rose of Tralee festival is back after a two-year break, and there was warm approval yesterday among the 33 competitors for new rules reflecting modern times.

Water advisors blast lack of planning amid warning shortages are escalating

The Government has been accused of having no coherent plan to safeguard water supplies as recurring summer droughts and shortages increase the risk of taps running dry.

Donald Trump is still welcome in Doonbeg where the FBI or his slugs with snails can’t dim his popularity

Donald Trump is facing dark times as his legal woes mount, but his star has not dimmed in Doonbeg.

Meet Ireland’s centenarians: ‘I think I was always happy, but I feel despairing when I look at the world now’

Born into a turbulent time of revolution in 1922, a select group of citizens share the year of their birth with the foundation of the Irish State.

Joe Biden ‘set to announce’ he will run for president in 2024

Sources close to US president Joe Biden say he is finessing plans to launch his 2024 re-­election campaign.

Ireland’s only genetic testing service for foetal abnormality risks closure

Ireland is at risk of losing the consultant who heads up the only genetic testing service for babies with rare foetal abnormalities, just a year after the service was introduced.

‘Accidents happen’ – Putin ally in threat to EU nuke plants

One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies has warned European nations that their nuclear power stations are vulnerable to “accidents”, in a veiled threat of Russian sabotage missions.

Collins grand-niece says ‘he would be proud of Ireland today’ ahead of centenary

Michael Collins’s grand-niece believes her grand-uncle would be proud of what Ireland is today, as she and 180 relatives get ready to commemorate the centenary of his death.