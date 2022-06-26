Today's headlines: Bono reveals his father had a secret son; and The emails John Delaney wants to keep hidden

Bono reveals he has another brother that he didn't know in an interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4 this morning. Picture by BBC

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Tipperary tragedy — ‘Officers believe woman died of illness’

The woman found dead alongside her husband in their Tipperary home last Monday died from an illness, but the exact medical cause of her death will never be uncovered, gardaí believe.

PDs founder Des O’Malley leaves estate worth €5m

The former government minister and founder of the now defunct Progressive Democrats political party, Des O’Malley, has left an estate worth almost €5m in his will.

Billionaire Patrick Collison marries woman who beat him to top science prize when they were both teenagers

Tech sources have revealed that Collison and Konermann married in a private wedding in Italy in April.

'I have another brother I didn’t know I had, or maybe I did' — Bono reveals his father had a secret son

Bono has revealed he has a half-brother on his father’s side who was kept a secret from him growing up.

The emails John Delaney wants to keep hidden

The former FAI boss is trying to prevent investigators from accessing information on his business dealings and divorce.

Huge fine draws a line under AIB’s €330m tracker saga

The tracker mortgage scandal has dragged on for so long that it’s easy to forget about how and when it all started. But also, how it unfolded.

HSE working on contingency plans to fight potential surge in Covid cases

The HSE is putting contingency plans in place to cope with any future Covid-19 surge and preparing for a change in public health advice as it scales down PCR testing capacity.

Garda remains suspended almost five years after cocaine allegations first made

A garda accused of taking cocaine in a Kildare nightclub remains suspended as disciplinary proceedings against him are still not concluded — almost five years on from the incident.

Helen McEntee faces Cabinet backlash over facial recognition plans

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is facing a Cabinet backlash over plans to give gardaí powers to use controversial facial recognition technology in murder, missing person and child sex abuse cases.

Sinn Féin campaigner’s online harassment leaves Cork mum broken and fearful

Last month at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Sonya Egan — who at various points claimed to be a barrister, an investigative journalist, the daughter of Jeremy Corbyn, and a relative of one of the Birmingham Six — pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment against Laura O'Connell and former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien on various dates in 2018 and 2019.

Doireann Garrihy leading RTÉ’s moonlighting stakes with corporate gigs

Doireann Garrihy, the 2FM DJ, TV presenter and comedian, was the RTÉ presenter with the most external corporate work over the last two years.

Putin axes his top general in Ukraine over slow progress

The general heading Russian forces in Ukraine appears to have been sacked over the slow pace of progress in the Donbas, amid reports he is a drunk who was distrusted by his own officers.