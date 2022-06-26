Today's headlines: Bono reveals his father had a secret son; and The emails John Delaney wants to keep hidden

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
The woman found dead alongside her husband in their Tipperary home last Monday died from an illness, but the exact medical cause of her death will never be uncovered, gardaí believe.
The former government minister and founder of the now defunct Progressive Democrats political party, Des O’Malley, has left an estate worth almost €5m in his will.
Tech sources have revealed that Collison and Konermann married in a private wedding in Italy in April.
Bono has revealed he has a half-brother on his father’s side who was kept a secret from him growing up.
The former FAI boss is trying to prevent investigators from accessing information on his business dealings and divorce.
The tracker mortgage scandal has dragged on for so long that it’s easy to forget about how and when it all started. But also, how it unfolded.
The HSE is putting contingency plans in place to cope with any future Covid-19 surge and preparing for a change in public health advice as it scales down PCR testing capacity.
A garda accused of taking cocaine in a Kildare nightclub remains suspended as disciplinary proceedings against him are still not concluded — almost five years on from the incident.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee is facing a Cabinet backlash over plans to give gardaí powers to use controversial facial recognition technology in murder, missing person and child sex abuse cases.
Last month at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Sonya Egan — who at various points claimed to be a barrister, an investigative journalist, the daughter of Jeremy Corbyn, and a relative of one of the Birmingham Six — pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment against Laura O'Connell and former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien on various dates in 2018 and 2019.
Doireann Garrihy, the 2FM DJ, TV presenter and comedian, was the RTÉ presenter with the most external corporate work over the last two years.
The general heading Russian forces in Ukraine appears to have been sacked over the slow pace of progress in the Donbas, amid reports he is a drunk who was distrusted by his own officers.