Today's headlines: Average home loan now higher than Celtic Tiger peak; Famine and drought threatens a generation of children in Somalia

Average home loan now higher than at peak of Celtic Tiger era

The average home loan in Ireland has now surpassed peak levels recorded in 2008, reaching a new record high in the third quarter of this year.

Famine and drought threatens a generation of children in Somalia

Somalia is on the brink of famine disaster, with one child now admitted to a health facility every minute of every day for treatment of severe malnutrition.

Mystery surrounds ancient remains of baby boy found at ‘home of Halloween’

Mystery still surrounds the identity and burial of a baby boy, whose 1,500-year-old skeletal remains were discovered during excavations at an ancient site that is said to be “the home of Halloween”.

Thousands dump couches, beds and tables for €2 in Halloween amnesty

Thousands of people took advantage of a Halloween amnesty at recycling centres across Meath over the weekend after it was organised to stop combustible waste ending up on bonfires.

Concern as number of gardaí on road policing duty falls by 5pc in two years while accident deaths up 14pc

Garda traffic corps numbers have fallen by 5pc at a time when road traffic death rates have started to climb.

‘We need to hear from Mary Lou McDonald on this’ – Michael McGrath asks SF leader if she backs Eoin Ó Broin on economist ‘sacking’ comments

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has challenged the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, to say whether she would sack senior civil servants who do not toe the party line if she and her colleagues are elected to government.

Elon Musk under fire after sharing Twitter conspiracy theory on Pelosi husband attack

Elon Musk became embroiled in a misinformation row within days of taking over Twitter after sharing an unfounded conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ – profits treble at Sinn Féin’s online merchandise shop

The company behind Sinn Féin’s online store saw its profits more than treble last year as it sold more than €300,000 worth of republican merchandise, according to newly filed accounts.

Houses are not assets, they are homes, our safe place – essential for a healthy life

The announcement by the Central Bank that it has changed its mortgage lending rules is answering the needs of investors and developers to sell more houses. It is not addressing the requirement to build the stock of afford- able housing so people have a chance of creating a home.

Prince Harry asked old friends to break their vows of silence for his memoir

Prince Harry asked friends in Britain to contribute to his memoir as he revisited events from his past.