Today's headlines: Antigen tests on table for pupils in battle to keep schools open; sex offenders not telling gardaí where they are is ‘tip of iceberg’ - TD

Rapid tests for pupils on table in battle to keep schools open

Antigen testing and contact tracing is now back on the table for pupils as pressure mounts to keep schools open.

Sex offenders failing to tell gardaí where they are is 'tip of the iceberg









The Indo Daily: Minister Eamon Ryan talks COP26, Greta, and his own carbon footprint…

Number of new housing units exceeds 30,000 in 12 months

The number of housing units started in the past year has hit 30,500, the strongest reading since July 2008.

Cancer surgeries at risk as hospitals fight another Covid-19 surge

Cancer patients in need of surgery are again at risk of falling victim to hospital overcrowding as the Covid-19 surge threatens crucial health services, a leading oncologist warned yesterday.

Man is beaten with axes in shocking CCTV footage from Tullamore

Eilish O’Regan: As winter sniffles sweep the nation, what all parents need to know

Legions of families are reporting suffering miseries such as hacking coughs and stuffed noses unsure of whether it is a winter cold or Covid-19. So what should parents know at this point?








