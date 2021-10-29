Today's headlines: Antigen tests on table for pupils in battle to keep schools open; sex offenders not telling gardaí where they are is ‘tip of iceberg’ - TD

Antigen testing and contact tracing is now back on the table for pupils as pressure mounts to keep schools open.
The number of housing units started in the past year has hit 30,500, the strongest reading since July 2008.
Cancer patients in need of surgery are again at risk of falling victim to hospital overcrowding as the Covid-19 surge threatens crucial health services, a leading oncologist warned yesterday.
Legions of families are reporting suffering miseries such as hacking coughs and stuffed noses unsure of whether it is a winter cold or Covid-19. So what should parents know at this point?
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has admitted what many of us were starting to suspect: half-a-million people – or 10pc of the population – will not have access to high-speed broadband by 2025.
The expansive 35 year old American prairie style bungalow had been upgraded in recent years and was used by the previous owners not only as their home but also as a privately run swimming complex where local children learned how to swim and others trained as part of a locally run swimming club.
People who have received two vaccine doses against Covid-19 have a lower but still appreciable risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant compared with the unvaccinated, a new study has revealed.