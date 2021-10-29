| 10°C Dublin

Today's headlines: Antigen tests on table for pupils in battle to keep schools open; sex offenders not telling gardaí where they are is ‘tip of iceberg’ - TD

Rapid tests for pupils on table in battle to keep schools open

Antigen testing and contact tracing is now back on the table for pupils as pressure mounts to keep schools open.

Sex offenders failing to tell gardaí where they are is ‘tip of the iceberg



The Indo Daily: Minister Eamon Ryan talks COP26, Greta, and his own carbon footprint…

Number of new housing units exceeds 30,000 in 12 months

The number of housing units started in the past year has hit 30,500, the strongest reading since July 2008.

Cancer surgeries at risk as hospitals fight another Covid-19 surge

Cancer patients in need of surgery are again at risk of falling victim to hospital overcrowding as the Covid-19 surge threatens crucial health services, a leading oncologist warned yesterday.

Man is beaten with axes in shocking CCTV footage from Tullamore

Eilish O’Regan: As winter sniffles sweep the nation, what all parents need to know

Legions of families are reporting suffering miseries such as hacking coughs and stuffed noses unsure of whether it is a winter cold or Covid-19. So what should parents know at this point?



Access to even most basic broadband beyond one in 10 for four more years

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has admitted what many of us were starting to suspect: half-a-million people – or 10pc of the population – will not have access to high-speed broadband by 2025.

“It’s like having your own spa” – inside the €1.2m Kildare bungalow complete with swimming complex, cinema and gym

The expansive 35 year old American prairie style bungalow had been upgraded in recent years and was used by the previous owners not only as their home but also as a privately run swimming complex where local children learned how to swim and others trained as part of a locally run swimming club.

Study shows how vaccinated still spread the dominant Delta variant

People who have received two vaccine doses against Covid-19 have a lower but still appreciable risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant compared with the unvaccinated, a new study has revealed.

